Upgrade your listening experience; get a pair of Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for less from Amazon now
Finding a new pair of wireless earbuds can be hard. There are just so many earbuds on the market these days. And, of course, you will need to pay a hefty price tag if you want earbuds with amazing sound quality and great ANC.
Yes, you could buy earbuds for around $20, but they probably won't last long and definitely won't sound as great as, say, a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4, which are among the best earbuds you can buy in 2023. But don't lose hope just yet. We have great news for you: you can still get a pair of great earbuds at a budget-friendly price to listen to Taylor Swift's Shake it Off in amazing sound quality.
The earbuds also come with active noise cancellation for the moments you want to shut yourself off from the world and a Passthrough mode for the moments when you need to be able to hear everything around you.
Amazon is currently offering its Echo Buds (2nd Gen) earbuds with a sweet 33% discount, making these great headphones even more budget-friendly and a true bang for your buck. And when we turn the percentage into cash, it appears you can save $40 if you get a pair of Echo Buds (2nd Gen) from Amazon right now.
The second-generation Echo Buds offer great sound quality and have an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can also be your new gym companions. They also come with a nifty feature called Audio Personalization, which tunes the audio according to your hearing preferences to enhance your listening experience.
Despite being an Amazon product, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) can work with both Siri and Google Assistant. As for their battery life, they can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 15 hours with their charging case. And yeah, the battery life sounds a bit disappointing, but we must also note that these earbuds come with fast charging. A 15-minute quick charge should provide up to 2 hours of playback, according to Amazon.
