Upgrade your listening experience; get a pair of Echo Buds (2nd Gen) for less from Amazon now

Echo Buds (2nd Gen): Save $40! Get a pair of Echo Buds (2nd Gen) from Amazon and save $40 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, come with ANC and are a true bang for your buck at the moment. $40 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





The second-generation Echo Buds offer great sound quality and have an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can also be your new gym companions. They also come with a nifty feature called Audio Personalization, which tunes the audio according to your hearing preferences to enhance your listening experience.



The earbuds also come with active noise cancellation for the moments you want to shut yourself off from the world and a Passthrough mode for the moments when you need to be able to hear everything around you.



Despite being an Amazon product, the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) can work with both Siri and Google Assistant. As for their battery life, they can last up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 15 hours with their charging case. And yeah, the battery life sounds a bit disappointing, but we must also note that these earbuds come with fast charging. A 15-minute quick charge should provide up to 2 hours of playback, according to Amazon.