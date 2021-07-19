Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Tablets Xiaomi

A sketch drawing of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has surfaced

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
In April 2021, we got word that Xiaomi had finally started working on their next tablet series after a two-year pause following the Mi Pad 4. From the leak, we found out that there would be three variants with the codenames Enuma (model K81), Elish (K81A), and Nabul (K82).

Now, XiaomiDNA has come across a prototype drawing of the K82 model, the one that is supposed to be with a less powerful SoC — the Snapdragon 860. The drawing reveals the device’s body, the materials used, and its functional components.

Starting with the screen, we immediately see that the top and bottom bezel sizes have decreased compared to the predecessor. Now their width is even throughout all corners of the display. We can also spot the front-facing camera and light sensor at the top center.


The tablet now has four speakers — two of them situated at the top and the other two at the bottom of the device. Speaking of its sides, on the right one we see a wireless charging for a stylus, similarly to the Apple pencil 2. And on the left side, there are signs of possible keyboard/cover support, just like the one on the iPad.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 5’s camera at least appears to have the same design as that of the Xiaomi Mi 11. Unsurprisingly for 2021, the tablet will also be charged with USB C, with the charging port located at the bottom.

As noted in the beginning, the Mi Pad 5 will come in three variants. What’s impressive here though, is that all three are rumored to have 120Hz displays, including the less powerful model. There are even some speculations that they will all sport 2K resolution displays. As of now, however, no official information has been released by the Chinese company.

