A sketch drawing of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has surfaced

A sketch drawing of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has surfaced0
Now, XiaomiDNA has come across a prototype drawing of the K82 model, the one that is supposed to be with a less powerful SoC — the Snapdragon 860. The drawing reveals the device’s body, the materials used, and its functional components.
The tablet now has four speakers — two of them situated at the top and the other two at the bottom of the device. Speaking of its sides, on the right one we see a wireless charging for a stylus, similarly to the Apple pencil 2. And on the left side, there are signs of possible keyboard/cover support, just like the one on the iPad.
As noted in the beginning, the Mi Pad 5 will come in three variants. What’s impressive here though, is that all three are rumored to have 120Hz displays, including the less powerful model. There are even some speculations that they will all sport 2K resolution displays. As of now, however, no official information has been released by the Chinese company.