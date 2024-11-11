See how to save on the Google Pixel 8!

Download the Stunning High-Res Wallpapers from Honor’s Magic 7 Pro

Honor’s newly launched Magic 7 Pro has brought its sleek design and powerful specs to the market in China, and while we wait for its global release, the phone’s wallpapers are already available for download. If you’re eager to bring a touch of Honor’s latest flagship to your own device, these high-res wallpapers are up for grabs.

17 high-res wallpapers for your smartphone or tablet


The Honor Magic 7 Pro ships with a collection of 17 wallpapers, now downloadable for use on any device. Honor continues its tradition of abstract backgrounds, with this lineup including five designs with curvy lines, four planet-inspired visuals, and a variety of other abstract patterns. Whether you’re into sleek minimalism or cosmic themes, these wallpapers should have something for everyone.

Here are all of the 17 Honor Magic 7 Pro wallpapers. Keep in mind that the images below are lower resolution and for representational purposes only. Following this link if you want the full resolution versions.



Each wallpaper is offered in a 3200 x 3200 resolution, ensuring they’re crisp and detailed on most screens. While the gallery below provides a preview, these aren’t in their full resolution; for the best quality, download the full set directly from the link at the end of the article.

These wallpapers are available in .jpg format, a standard that makes them easy to use on a wide range of devices, from smartphones to laptops. Thanks to their high resolution, they should look especially sharp on larger displays and high-density screens.

Honor Magic 7 Pro: A flagship powerhouse with impressive specs


The Honor Magic 7 Pro isn’t just about good looks—it packs some serious hardware under the hood. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and paired with up to 16GB of RAM, this device is ready to handle even the most demanding tasks. It also features a 6.8-inch OLED display with adaptive refresh rate and high-frequency PWM dimming, offering both vibrant visuals and excellent brightness.

On the camera front, the Magic 7 Pro impresses with a 50-megapixel main camera, an ultrawide lens, and a remarkable 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera for high-quality zoom shots. Battery life should be no concern either, with a hefty 5,850mAh battery that supports 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging for quick top-ups.
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless