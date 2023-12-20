Resident Evil 4 now available on iPhone 15 Pro and select iPads
One of the most expensive mobile games released in the last couple of years, Resident Evil 4, is now available for select iOS devices. Unveiled during Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro event along with another quite expensive title, Resident Evil Village, the game has very high hardware requirements.
For example, if you don’t have an iPad, you can only play Resident Evil 4 on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. For those who’d rather play this on bigger screens, Capcom says the game supports iPad Pro and iPad Air models equipped with either M1 or M2 chipsets.
As far as price goes, Resident Evil 4 is available for $60, but you can play a portion of the base game for free. If you decide that it’s worth the premium price, you can then unlock the full version of the game.
It’s worth noting that if you just want to check out the free version of the game, you’ll only need around 30GB of free storage available.
Another major hardware requirement is storage. Although the game needs about 64GB of free space on your iOS devices, Capcom recommends that you have no less than 70GB of free storage.
More importantly, Capcom is running a promotion right now, so Resident Evil 4 is 50 percent off until January 17. This is a huge deal that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of if you play the “demo” and decide that it’s worth the money.
