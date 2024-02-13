Double-tap, react: Google Messages might borrow a feature from Instagram

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Apps Google
Messaging has been the preferred choice for communication for quite some time now (especially among youngsters), and messaging apps are constantly aiming to make it faster and easier. Google Messages is joining the trend, testing a new feature that is already familiar on Instagram, Messenger, and more.

Reportedly in the works, Google Messages may soon allow users to react to chats by double-tapping instead of the usual long-press for emoji reactions. Code strings hinting at this feature were discovered in the latest Google Messages beta APK by 9to5Google. However, as of now, the option is not active in the beta or the stable version of the app.

Currently, long-pressing a message provides a list of reactions along with additional options like copy, star, delete, and more. The potential double-tap gesture for reactions could separate these choices, offering a streamlined experience.

While the double-tap may not significantly speed up the reaction process, as users would still need to choose the emoji after double-tapping, Google might simplify it further by assigning a specific action, like "hearting," to the double-tap. The exact mechanics remain unclear from the available code.

With over 1 billion users on Android phones, any feature that enhances communication in Google Messages is likely to be well-received. Recent reports also suggest Google is working on adding caption support for media in RCS on Google Messages, along with the potential introduction of multi-SIM RCS support.

RCS (Rich Communication Services) is like a modern upgrade to SMS messaging, offering features like high-res media sharing, typing indicators, and read receipts. It's supported by major carriers, and while not universally available yet, RCS is expected to grow and become the standard for mobile messaging, even bridging the gap between different platforms.

