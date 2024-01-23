Google Messages might get a boost with a new image captioning feature





Google Messages will properly support images with text in RCS chats



Currently the text and images both are sent separately. The new change will send both images and text (as caption), text will appear at the bottom of images. #Google#Androidpic.twitter.com/oHCQuQfOk7 — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) January 20, 2024



Unlike its chat app counterparts, including WhatsApp and Telegram, Google Messages presently lacks support for native image captioning. This potential addition aligns with industry norms, letting users seamlessly add context to shared media within the ongoing conversation.



Right now, sharing multiple images on Google Messages means juggling separate messages for additional info, which is a bit of a hassle. The rumored image captioning feature aims to untangle this knot, promising a more straightforward experience for users.



Beyond just user convenience, this enhancement plays into Google's grand plan of making RCS the go-to messaging protocol. RCS, with its real-time delivery, read receipts, and group chat perks stands head and shoulders above traditional SMS/MMS messaging. Yet, its widespread embrace hinges on both carrier and device compatibility.



Most big carriers, like AT&T,



Google Messages, with its whopping 1 billion active users, is а driving force behind RCS (Rich Communication Services) popularity on Android. The app receives new features and updates regularly to keep the innovation rolling. The latest scoop? A potential image captioning feature in the works.Leaker AssembleDebug on X (via) stumbled upon a flag that hints at caption support for media in RCS on Google Messages, suggesting ongoing development. While the exact release date is still under wraps, it will come with a future app update.