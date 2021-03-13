Better double check your Apple iPhone's clock immediately upon waking tomorrow morning
It's March and you know what that means. March madness? Well, that's certainly true but not what we had in mind. In the U.S., at 2 am March 14th, it will be time to spring ahead as Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins. This means that at 2 am, the clock should move one hour ahead. Yes, you will lose the one hour of sleep that you picked up last year when DST ended on November 1st.
However, as many of you long time PhoneArena readers might recall, leaving Daylight Saving Time up to iOS to handle is not always the smartest thing to do. It has almost become a tradition that the iPhone will screw-up the adjustment to DST. For example, in 2012 the iPhone clock not only failed to move ahead one hour, it actually was set back an hour by mistake. That was a two-hour screw up and certainly resulted in appointments being missed on that day. To add insult to injury, when asking Siri when Daylight Saving Time was supposed to begin that year, users were given an incorrect date that was four days early. And here's the punchline. The iPhone did move the clock ahead one hour for users in Arizona. However, that is one of two states that does not support the practice (Hawaii is the other).