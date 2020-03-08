At last! Apple finally gets Daylight Saving Time right

If you're wondering why you keep showing up late today, or why you're just getting up at 1 pm, there is a simple explanation. And it has nothing to do with all of that alcohol you consumed last night. At 1:59 am Sunday morning in the U.S., Daylight Saving Time returned and Americans in most states (Arizona and Hawaii excluded) moved their clock ahead one hour.







Sure, you might feel cheated because by skipping the 59 minutes between 2 am and 2:59 am, you couldn't watch that one hour My Pillow infomercial you were looking forward to viewing. But from now until November 1st, those in the U.S. and other countries that support DST will be returning home from work in the daylight and still have some time to spare before the night creeps in. And the good news is that it doesn't appear that there were any mistakes from either the iOS or Android camps. Traditionally, the start or end of Daylight Saving Time has been a disaster for iPhone users. Perhaps the most embarrassing screw up occurred in 2012 when iOS moved the clocks back an hour instead of ahead an hour. Oops.





We conducted a quick and dirty test and discovered that if you set an alarm on your iPhone for a time between 2 am and 2:59 am Sunday morning (the 59 minutes that disappears when Daylight Saving Time goes into effect), iOS automatically added an hour to the setting. For example, we set an alarm for 2:45 am and it showed up as 3:45 am on our phone. On the other hand, an alarm set for 2:45 am on an Android phone simply failed to go off since there was no 2:45 am Sunday morning in most states. Perhaps Google, known for trying to eliminate Android users' pain points, can adjust this on Android 11.







For now, both Android and iOS users are in the clear until November. That is when the hour of sleep they were robbed of this morning is returned.

