The best doorbuster deal on Lenovo's Smart Display 7 is live now

Although we're still more than three weeks away from the biggest sale event in the US, many retailers are trying to attract anxious customers who can't wait for November 27 with amazing deals.Lenovo is one of the companies that has just kicked off its Black Friday sale, and one of the deals is exceptionally good. Lenovo's Smart Display 7 is now available for purchase for just $60 , but you'll have to use the eCoupon. Businesses, students, and teachers are eligible for an additional 5% discount, but that's probably negligible considering the smart speaker's already low price.Typically, Lenovo Smart Display 7 sells for $100, so you'll be saving $40 if you get it now. This is a Google Assistant -enabled smart display that features a large 7-inch IPS display with 1024 x 600 pixels resolution.It also packs 4GB of internal memory, a 2-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 1.5GHz MediaTek processor. The Smart Display 7 comes with just 1 year limited warranty and ships in 1-3 business days at the moment.