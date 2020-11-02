The best doorbuster deal on Lenovo's Smart Display 7 is live now
Lenovo is one of the companies that has just kicked off its Black Friday sale, and one of the deals is exceptionally good. Lenovo's Smart Display 7 is now available for purchase for just $60, but you'll have to use the eCoupon BFSMARTDEALLEAK. Businesses, students, and teachers are eligible for an additional 5% discount, but that's probably negligible considering the smart speaker's already low price.
Typically, Lenovo Smart Display 7 sells for $100, so you'll be saving $40 if you get it now. This is a Google Assistant-enabled smart display that features a large 7-inch IPS display with 1024 x 600 pixels resolution.
It also packs 4GB of internal memory, a 2-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 1.5GHz MediaTek processor. The Smart Display 7 comes with just 1 year limited warranty and ships in 1-3 business days at the moment.