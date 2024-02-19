For the first time, Apple says do not put your iPhone here if it gets wet

Don’t dry your iPhone using an external heat source or compressed air.

Don't insert a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or a paper towel, into the connector.

So with rice, compressed air, and cotton swabs out, if your iPhone or accessory gets wet, Apple says the first thing to do is to unplug the USB-C plus from the charging port and the other end of the cable from the power adapter or accessory. Don't plug the cable in again until your iPhone and cable are dry.





I must say, I like the way Apple refers to its most important product as iPhone instead of the iPhone. So with that in mind, here are the recommendations Apple gives for drying iPhone:



