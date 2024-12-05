Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Roadmap seconded by accurate leaker tells us when to expect foldable iPad/Mac

Apple Tablets Display
A conception of what a foldable iPad/Mac might look like in a clamshell mode.
An Apple display roadmap that takes us through 2028 might answer some of the questions you have about future iPad models. Posted on "X" by "@Jukanlosreve," the roadmap was sourced from Omida and since it started in 2022, changes made that year and 2024 have already occurred. For example, we now know that the iPad Pro made a switch this year from LCD to OLED panels for the 11-inch and 13-inch models, both with a ProMotion display offering a refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.

Since the OLED iPad Pro models received a price hike, Apple decided to accommodate consumers who wanted Apple's largest iPad displays but didn't want to pay for OLED. So the tech giant added a 12.9-inch iPad Air to the 10.9-inch model pretty much matching the OLED iPad Pro models with a less expensive iPad Air line featuring LCD displays. Both iPad Air models refresh at an old-school 60Hz rate.

The iPad mini goes OLED in 2026 according to this roadmap


After a quiet 2025, the first new entry in the roadmap takes place in 2026 when we are supposed to see a new iPad mini with a rounded corner 8.4-inch hybrid OLED display. Unlike the Tandem OLED panels used on the 2024 iPad Pro models, the 2026 iPad mini uses a single RGB layer. This screen will feature a 60Hz refresh rate.

Roadmap showing expected changes in iPad displays through 2028.
Roadmap takes us through 2028 for various Apple iPad models. | Image credit-@Jukanlosreve

Also in 2026, the MacBook Pro gets a slight increase in screen size from 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch to 14.3-inch and 16.3-inch respectively. Besides the small hike in screen size, the two panels will go from LCD to hybrid OLED Tandem displays with an Oxide TFT. Instead of a notch, the display will use a punch hole and will refresh at 10Hz-120Hz.

The following year, which will be 2027 if you've lost your place, the iPad Air also gets to switch to OLED from LCD and the slightly larger screens (11-inch and 13-inch) will have the hybrid OLED panel with the single RGB layer and a 60Hz refresh rate.

And that takes us to 2028. The iPad Pro, the top-of-the-line Apple tablet will be back. The 11-inch and 13-inch displays will continue to use the hybrid OLED panels with the Tandem displays while also employing TSP on TFE (Touch Sensor Panel on Thin Film Encapsulation) and a Polarizer-less design. Polarizers are used to control the orientation of light, but without them, displays can be brighter, colors can be more accurate, and less power is consumed.

An 18.8-inch foldable iPad/MacBook is penciled in for a 2028 release


Also that year, expect the MacBook Air to reveal larger 13.8-inch and 15.5-inch hybrid OLED panels from slightly smaller (13.6-inch and 15.4-inch) LCD displays. And that takes us to a foldable Tablet/notebook PC with an 18.8-inch foldable screen. This would be an OLED display using the Tandem technology without a polarizer and with LTPO TFT, and TSP on TFE ((Touch Sensor Panel on Thin Film Encapsulation).

Because OLED panels create their own light, they are more power-efficient than LCD screens. When displaying a dark or black color, the pixels are turned off saving battery life which is why Dark Mode saves battery life on an OLED paneled device. OLED displays also offer true black coloring and higher contrast. The Tandem OLED panels deliver brighter images and use less power. They also last longer.

Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), who has an outstanding track record as a leaker, said on "X" that "I presented something similar yesterday at the OLEDs World Summit. One difference is we think the MacBook Air will have an oxide backplane." That sounds about as close to a confirmation as you can hope to receive for a roadmap that forecasts what will happen with certain Apple devices over the upcoming four years.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

