Disney unveils unified Disney+ plus Hulu app experience in beta stage





Upon opening the Disney+ app, subscribers to both services will now see a dedicated Hulu tile. Clicking on it opens a Hulu Hub, granting access to the thousands of movies and series from Hulu's extensive library, seamlessly integrated within the Disney+ interface. This eliminates the need to switch between apps, offering a more fluid and user-friendly experience.







While today's launch marks a major milestone, it's important to remember this is a beta phase, with the official launch scheduled for March 2024. This limited release allows Disney to gauge user feedback and refine the experience before the full-scale rollout. Additionally, parents have ample time to adjust parental controls and ensure their children only access appropriate content.



Some may wonder if integrating Hulu's more adult-oriented content conflicts with Disney+'s family-friendly image. However, Disney assures that ensuring a safe and secure environment for families remains a top priority. The two-step launch strategy allows for a smooth transition, providing parents time to adjust settings and create individual profiles for each family member.



Disney believes that Hulu on Disney+ will enhance subscriber engagement and value. By bringing diverse content under one roof, users can discover new titles they may have missed. Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer at Disney Entertainment, emphasizes the benefit of the Bundle, highlighting its competitive price point and the vast library of content it unlocks.









