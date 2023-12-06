Disney unveils unified Disney+ plus Hulu app experience in beta stage
As reported last month as a result of Disney acquiring the remaining stake in Hulu from Comcast, Disney announced an upcoming unified streaming experience that combined Disney Plus with Hulu. This one-app experience has arrived now as Hulu content is now available to be streamed from the Disney Plus app on Android, iOS, and Google TV.
Upon opening the Disney+ app, subscribers to both services will now see a dedicated Hulu tile. Clicking on it opens a Hulu Hub, granting access to the thousands of movies and series from Hulu's extensive library, seamlessly integrated within the Disney+ interface. This eliminates the need to switch between apps, offering a more fluid and user-friendly experience.
While today's launch marks a major milestone, it's important to remember this is a beta phase, with the official launch scheduled for March 2024. This limited release allows Disney to gauge user feedback and refine the experience before the full-scale rollout. Additionally, parents have ample time to adjust parental controls and ensure their children only access appropriate content.
Some may wonder if integrating Hulu's more adult-oriented content conflicts with Disney+'s family-friendly image. However, Disney assures that ensuring a safe and secure environment for families remains a top priority. The two-step launch strategy allows for a smooth transition, providing parents time to adjust settings and create individual profiles for each family member.
Disney believes that Hulu on Disney+ will enhance subscriber engagement and value. By bringing diverse content under one roof, users can discover new titles they may have missed. Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer at Disney Entertainment, emphasizes the benefit of the Bundle, highlighting its competitive price point and the vast library of content it unlocks.
It’s an exciting next step for Direct-to-Consumer, but it’s important that people have managed expectations about what the experience is going to be - Joe Early, President of DTC, Disney
As exciting as this unified experience sounds, this may not be your cup of tea. If that's the case, and you prefer your apps to remain separate, this will still be an option for you. This integration is not meant to replace either platform, thus Hulu + Live TV and Premium add-ons will still be accessible within the dedicated Hulu app.
Disney encourages users to explore the beta version and discover the value that bundling both services offers, and believes access to Disney's original content, blockbuster films, and Hulu's rich library will entice standalone subscribers to upgrade and unlock the full potential of the platforms.
