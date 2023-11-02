Disney acquires the rest of Hulu from Comcast
Disney has just announced it has acquired the 33 percent stake in Hulu held by Comcast, thus taking full control of the company. Under the agreement, Disney is expected to pay NBCU approximately $8.61 billion by December 1.
The amount represents NBCU’s percentage of the $27.5 billion guaranteed floor value for Hulu, which was set when the companies entered into their agreement back in 2019, minus the capital call contributions payable by NBCU to Disney.
The recent buy of Comcast’s stake in Hulu follows Disney announcement from May, which promised to offer customers a “one-app experience” that would bring both Disney+ and Hulu streaming services together by the end of this year.
Now that Disney fully owns Hulu, the next step would be for customers to start getting the promised new experience. It remains to be seen when exactly it will be announced, but chances are that the combined streaming app will arrive in 2023 as pointed out by Disney earlier this year.
According to Disney, the acquisition of Comcast’s stake in Hulu at fair market value “will further Disney’s streaming objectives.”
