Disney+ is now live in the UK and O2 is offering six months for free

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 24, 2020, 5:38 AM
After months of non-stop hype and anticipation among fans, the big day has finally arrived – Disney+ is now live across the UK and several European countries!

The new streaming service is available on an extremely wide range of platforms including web browsers; smart TVs from the likes of LG, Sony, and Samsung; Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast, and Apple TV (4K or HD) devices; Xbox One and PS4, and traditional Android devices as well as iPhones and iPads.

Sky Q customers can also access Disney+ starting today whereas those on NowTV will be given the option to purchase a subscription in the coming months. But if you aren’t willing to wait, you can sign up on a different platform.

Disney+ costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year, the latter of which saves you £11.89 over the course of twelve months. Subscribers will have full access to the services regardless of the option chosen.

That means access to over 500 feature films and over 7,500 shows including new original content such as ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ along with the entire Pixar library, countless Marvel titles, and old classics such as ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Aladdin.’

There's good news for O2 UK customers


O2 customers are in luck when it comes to Disney+. The mobile network is offering new and upgrading customers the chance to nab six months of the streaming service for free by adding it to their existing plan.

If you aren’t willing to upgrade just yet, it can be added to your existing plan as an add-on for £5.99 per month. But to make it worth your while, O2 will give you a £2 discount off your total monthly bill, effectively dropping the price down to just £3.99 per month.

