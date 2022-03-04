 Disney officially introduces its cheap, ad-supported plan - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 from Mint Mobile

 View
Wireless service

Disney officially introduces its cheap, ad-supported plan

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Disney officially introduces its cheap, ad-supported plan
It’s been less than a day since reports about a possible Disney+ ad-supported plan emerged, and the US streaming service made it official. Although it’s not yet available, at least we now know Disney+ will eventually introduce a cheaper, ad-supported subscription this year.

In a statement published today, Disney+ announced plans to expand its offerings by launching a subscription supported by ads in addition to its option without ads, beginning in the United States in late 2022, with plans to expand globally in 2023.

Unfortunately, Disney left out a crucial piece of information from the announcement: price. The company promised to provide more details, including launch date and pricing at a later date, so we’ll just have to wait until it figures it out.

The reason behind the addition of such a cheap ad-supported plan is to gain more customers. Today’s announcement mentions that the plan is meant to allow Disney+ to “achieve its long-term target of 230-260 million subscribers by FY24.”

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Questionable photo claims to show the OnePlus 10
by Alan Friedman,  0
Questionable photo claims to show the OnePlus 10
HTC's new video shows off what it sees as a typical day in the metaverse
by Alan Friedman,  2
HTC's new video shows off what it sees as a typical day in the metaverse
Kuo joins Twitter and spills some "tea" on the 5G iPhone SE 3
by Alan Friedman,  1
Kuo joins Twitter and spills some "tea" on the 5G iPhone SE 3
How well do you know Samsung? Solve our Galaxy crossword!
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
How well do you know Samsung? Solve our Galaxy crossword!
If you care about your security (and your money), you must delete this vicious Android app
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
If you care about your security (and your money), you must delete this vicious Android app
Apple's making a folding laptop: Is the curse about to be broken?
by Rado Minkov,  4
Apple's making a folding laptop: Is the curse about to be broken?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless