Disney officially introduces its cheap, ad-supported plan

achieve its long-term target of 230-260 million subscribers by FY24

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

It’s been less than a day since reports about a possible Disney+ ad-supported plan emerged, and the US streaming service made it official. Although it’s not yet available, at least we now know Disney+ will eventually introduce a cheaper, ad-supported subscription this year.In a statement published today, Disney+ announced plans to expand its offerings by launching a subscription supported by ads in addition to its option without ads, beginning in the United States in late 2022, with plans to expand globally in 2023.Unfortunately, Disney left out a crucial piece of information from the announcement: price. The company promised to provide more details, including launch date and pricing at a later date, so we’ll just have to wait until it figures it out.The reason behind the addition of such a cheap ad-supported plan is to gain more customers. Today’s announcement mentions that the plan is meant to allow Disney+ to “.”