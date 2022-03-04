Disney officially introduces its cheap, ad-supported plan

Disney officially introduces its cheap, ad-supported plan0
In a statement published today, Disney+ announced plans to expand its offerings by launching a subscription supported by ads in addition to its option without ads, beginning in the United States in late 2022, with plans to expand globally in 2023.
Unfortunately, Disney left out a crucial piece of information from the announcement: price. The company promised to provide more details, including launch date and pricing at a later date, so we’ll just have to wait until it figures it out.
The reason behind the addition of such a cheap ad-supported plan is to gain more customers. Today’s announcement mentions that the plan is meant to allow Disney+ to “achieve its long-term target of 230-260 million subscribers by FY24.”
