Disney+ password sharing crackdown begins next month, according to CEO
Disney+ is about to get serious about its password-sharing crackdown. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently announced that the changes, first discussed a year ago, will begin in September. This comes after Netflix's successful implementation of similar anti-password sharing measures last May.
Disney+ hasn't provided many details about its technical approach to stopping password sharing. It has simply stated that it will "analyze the use of your account" to ensure that Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions are only used within one "household." It's expected that users found to be using someone else's account will be asked to create their own. Disney has also hinted at plans to introduce paid sharing features for an "additional fee," but details remain scarce.
The crackdown on password sharing isn't the only change coming to Disney+. In October, the streaming service, along with Hulu and ESPN+, will also see price increases. The ad-supported Disney+ plan will rise from $7.99 to $9.99 per month, while the ad-free tier will go up from $13.99 to $15.99 per month.
The crackdown on password sharing is a significant move for Disney+, and it will be interesting to see how it impacts the service's subscriber base. While it may deter some users who have been sharing accounts, it could also encourage others to sign up for their own subscriptions. The price increases, however, may be a bigger concern for some subscribers, especially in light of the rising cost of living.
Netflix's crackdown on password sharing involves analyzing data like addresses, account activity, and device IDs to determine if a device logged into an account is actually linked to the account's primary location. The move has proven successful for Netflix, boosting its paying subscriber base.
The specifics of how Disney+ will identify and address password sharing remain unclear. However, based on Netflix's approach, it's likely to involve analyzing usage patterns and device information. This could include looking at the IP addresses used to access the service, the frequency and timing of logins from different locations, and the types of devices used.
