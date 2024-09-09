Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Score huge savings on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and more
Summer may be the season that brings lovely memories, but from the looks of it, Fall will be the season that will bring you massive savings on some of the best phones, tablets, and smartwatches this year. Samsung has already launched its Discover Fall Sale event, allowing you to welcome the season of falling leaves with style by getting a new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and more at an unbeatable discount.
The best part? You can find all of Samsung's unmissable deals in this very article, making your shopping faster and easier. Act quickly, as the shopping spree ends on September 15th, and some deals might expire even before then. So, let's not waste any more time! Check out the best Discover Samsung Fall Sale deals you can take advantage of right now!
Save big on a sleek and powerful Samsung foldable with these deals
If you've always wanted to start living the foldable lifestyle, now is the time to act and grab one of Samsung's best foldable phones for much less than usual.
Right now, the king of all foldables, the powerful Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 1TB of storage, can be yours at the price of the 512GB variant, giving you a free storage upgrade. Plus, you can save an additional $450 without a trade-in and up to $1,200 with a trade-in.
If you prefer a slim phone that'll barely take up space in your pocket, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage is also available with a free storage upgrade. You can save an extra $150 without a trade-in and up to $650 if you are willing to trade in your old phone.
You can score a new Galaxy S24 at a great discount, too!
The Discover Samsung Fall Sale has brought sweet deals on the entire Galaxy S24 trio, too! The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra can be yours for up to $750 off with a trade-in. But even if you don't have a device to trade, you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra at a $300 discount. Additionally, you can score a free storage upgrade if you choose the Blue, Green, or Orange color options, or if you get one locked to T-Mobile.
Similar to the Ultra, both the Galaxy S24+ and the regular Galaxy S24 are available at substantial trade-in discounts. However, you can enjoy savings of $200 on the former and $100 on the latter even without a trade-in. Also, you can score a free storage upgrade on the Galaxy S24+ 512GB if you go for one of the online exclusive color options.
Get a new Galaxy Tab for less during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
We are happy to report that Samsung’s latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 slates are available at lovely discounts during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale. For instance, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be yours for up to a whopping $1,050 off with a trade-in. But even if you don’t have a slate to trade, you can still save $250.
Samsung is offering sweet price cuts on its more affordable tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, so if you are in the market for a budget-friendly slate, be sure to grab one of these bad boys
Check out these discounted Galaxy Watches, too
If you already have a fancy Galaxy phone and a powerful Galaxy tablet, you may want to complete your ecosystem with a feature-rich Galaxy smartwatch. Fortunately for you, fellow deal hunter, Samsung is offering some pretty sweet discounts on its wearables right now.
The latest Galaxy Watch 7 can be yours for up to $250 off with a trade-in. Additionally, Samsung has discounted its sleek Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, allowing you to save up to $250 on the former and up to $320 on the latter, including a trade-in.
Enhance your listening on the cheap with these sweet Discover Samsung Fall Sale deals
Music is an extremely important part of our lives, and one should enjoy it in the best way possible. It appears that Samsung shares this belief as well, as you can score sweet savings on its top-notch earbuds during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale.
For example, the high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are discounted by $80 right now, and you can save an additional $50 with a trade-in. If you're in the market for more affordable earphones, the Galaxy Buds FE are also on sale and can be yours for $20 off before any trade-ins.
Samsung has sweet deals even on its latest earbuds. Right now, you can score a Clip Case, which normally costs $29.99, for free when purchasing the Buds 3 Pro or the regular Galaxy Buds 3. To save even more, feel free to trade in an eligible device for savings of up to $100.
Conclusion
Well, as you can see, Samsung is feeling pretty during its Discover Samsung Fall Sale event. Therefore, our advice is simple: don’t hesitate, and save on a new Galaxy phone, tablet, smartwatch, and/or a pair of Galaxy Buds now while these offers are still up for grabs on Samsung.com.
