Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Score huge savings on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and more

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Summer may be the season that brings lovely memories, but from the looks of it, Fall will be the season that will bring you massive savings on some of the best phones, tablets, and smartwatches this year. Samsung has already launched its Discover Fall Sale event, allowing you to welcome the season of falling leaves with style by getting a new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and more at an unbeatable discount.

The best part? You can find all of Samsung's unmissable deals in this very article, making your shopping faster and easier. Act quickly, as the shopping spree ends on September 15th, and some deals might expire even before then. So, let's not waste any more time! Check out the best Discover Samsung Fall Sale deals you can take advantage of right now!

Save big on a sleek and powerful Samsung foldable with these deals


Z Fold 6 1TB: Save up to $1,780 with trade-in during Samsung Discover

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a whopping 1TB of storage is on sale for $240 off its price for the Discover Samsung Fall Sale event. This means you can score a free storage upgrade with this deal. Additionally, you can score extra savings of $450 without trade-in and up to $1,200 with trade in. Don't waste time and save now!
$1780 off (68%) Trade-in
$819 99
$2599 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: Save up to $770 during the Discover Samsung Event

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage space is on sale for $120 off its price for Samsung's Discover Fall Sale, letting you score a free storage upgrade. In addition, you can save an extra $150 without a trade-in and up to $650 with a trade-in.
$770 off (63%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1219 99
Buy at Samsung

If you've always wanted to start living the foldable lifestyle, now is the time to act and grab one of Samsung's best foldable phones for much less than usual.

Right now, the king of all foldables, the powerful Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 1TB of storage, can be yours at the price of the 512GB variant, giving you a free storage upgrade. Plus, you can save an additional $450 without a trade-in and up to $1,200 with a trade-in.

If you prefer a slim phone that'll barely take up space in your pocket, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage is also available with a free storage upgrade. You can save an extra $150 without a trade-in and up to $650 if you are willing to trade in your old phone.

You can score a new Galaxy S24 at a great discount, too!


Galaxy S24 Ultra: Up to $870 off with trade-in during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB can be yours for $120 off, giving you a free storage upgrade if you choose the Blue, Green, or Orange color options. Trade in your old phone to save up to an additional $750. If you don’t have a device to trade, you can still save $300 without a trade-in.
$870 off (67%) Trade-in
$429 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24+ 512GB: Save up to $720 with trade-in

The Galaxy S24+ can also be yours for less during Samsung's Discover Fall Sales. You can snatch it for $120 off its price for one of the online exclusive color options. Additionally, you can save an extra $200 without a trade-in and up to $600 with a trade-in. So, don't dilly-dally and get one today!
$720 off (64%) Trade-in
$399 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24: Save up to $540 with trade-in at Samsung!

The compact me Galaxy S24 can be yours for less, too. You can save $100 on it without trade-in during Samsung's Discover Fall Sale. If you want to save even more, feel free to trade in your old phone for additional savings of up to $540.
$540 off (68%) Trade-in
$259 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

The Discover Samsung Fall Sale has brought sweet deals on the entire Galaxy S24 trio, too! The top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra can be yours for up to $750 off with a trade-in. But even if you don't have a device to trade, you can snag a brand-new Galaxy S24 Ultra at a $300 discount. Additionally, you can score a free storage upgrade if you choose the Blue, Green, or Orange color options, or if you get one locked to T-Mobile.

Similar to the Ultra, both the Galaxy S24+ and the regular Galaxy S24 are available at substantial trade-in discounts. However, you can enjoy savings of $200 on the former and $100 on the latter even without a trade-in. Also, you can score a free storage upgrade on the Galaxy S24+ 512GB if you go for one of the online exclusive color options.


Get a new Galaxy Tab for less during Discover Samsung Fall Sale


Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Save up to $1,050 with trade-in during Samsung's Discover event

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is on sale for $250 off its price during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale. Additionally, you can save up to $800 by trading in an eligible device. This is the absolute best Samsung tablet money can buy, so don't waste time and save now!
$1050 off (88%) Trade-in
$149 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9+: Up to $870 off with trade-in

Get the Galaxy Tab S9+ at the Samsung.com during its Discover Fall Sale campaign, and save up to $870. The slate is discounted by $170, and you can score additional savings of $700 with a trad-in. Save while you can!
$870 off (87%) Trade-in
$129 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9: Save up to $750 with a trade-in!

If you want a more compact, high-end Galaxy tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 can be yours for up to $750 off during Samsung’s Discover Sale. The slate is discounted by $150, and you can save an additional up to $600 with a trade-in. Don't hesitate and get one for less now!
$750 off (82%) Trade-in
$169 99
$919 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Save up to $480 with a trade-in

In case you want an affordable slate with a bigger display, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is also discounted for the event and can be yours for $130 its price before trade-in. You can score an extra savings of up to $350 by trading in your old slate.
$480 off (80%) Trade-in
$119 99
$599 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Save up to $350 with a trade-in

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is another tablet on sale for the Discover Samsung Fall Sale. Right now, this affordable slate can be yours for $100 off its price. In addition, you can trade in your old tablet to score extra savings of up to $250.
$350 off (78%) Trade-in
$99 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

We are happy to report that Samsung’s latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 slates are available at lovely discounts during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale. For instance, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be yours for up to a whopping $1,050 off with a trade-in. But even if you don’t have a slate to trade, you can still save $250.

Samsung is offering sweet price cuts on its more affordable tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, so if you are in the market for a budget-friendly slate, be sure to grab one of these bad boys

Check out these discounted Galaxy Watches, too


Galaxy Watch 7: Save up to $250 with trade-in

The latest Galaxy Watch 7 can be yours for less, and all you need to do is trade in an eligible smartwatch. This way, you can save $250 on this sleek wearable. Don't waste time and save while you can!
$250 off (83%) Trade-in
$49 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save up to $320 during Samsung's Discover event

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is also sweetly discounted right now. You can currently get one for $90 off its price. However, you can save an extra up to $200 with a trade in. Don't miss out!
$320 off (80%) Trade-in
$79 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 6: Save up to $250!

The regular Galaxy Watch 6 is also on sale during Samsung's Discover event. The watch is discounted by $100, and you can score extra savings of up to $200 with a trade in. Act fast and save today!
$250 off (83%) Trade-in
$49 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

If you already have a fancy Galaxy phone and a powerful Galaxy tablet, you may want to complete your ecosystem with a feature-rich Galaxy smartwatch. Fortunately for you, fellow deal hunter, Samsung is offering some pretty sweet discounts on its wearables right now.

The latest Galaxy Watch 7 can be yours for up to $250 off with a trade-in. Additionally, Samsung has discounted its sleek Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, allowing you to save up to $250 on the former and up to $320 on the latter, including a trade-in.

Enhance your listening on the cheap with these sweet Discover Samsung Fall Sale deals


Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save up to $130 with trade-in

The high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale for $80 off their price during Samsung's Discover Fall event. You can save an extra $50 with a trade-in. These earbuds are among the best on the market, so act fast and save on a pair now!
$130 off (57%) Trade-in
$99 99
$229 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds FE: Save up to 43% with trade-in

If you want a pair of affordable, good-sounding earbuds, be sure to snatch the Galaxy Buds FE while they are still discounted by $20 at Samsung. You can save an extra up to $23 with a trade-in.
$43 off (43%) Trade-in
$56 99
$99 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro/ Buds 3 + free Buds Case cover: Save up to $130 with trade-in

Get the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or Galaxy Buds 3 at Samsung and score a free Clip Case (a $29.99 value). Save an additional up to $100 with a trade-in.
$130 off (46%) Trade-in
$149 99
$279 98
Buy at Samsung

Music is an extremely important part of our lives, and one should enjoy it in the best way possible. It appears that Samsung shares this belief as well, as you can score sweet savings on its top-notch earbuds during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale.

For example, the high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are discounted by $80 right now, and you can save an additional $50 with a trade-in. If you're in the market for more affordable earphones, the Galaxy Buds FE are also on sale and can be yours for $20 off before any trade-ins.

Samsung has sweet deals even on its latest earbuds. Right now, you can score a Clip Case, which normally costs $29.99, for free when purchasing the Buds 3 Pro or the regular Galaxy Buds 3. To save even more, feel free to trade in an eligible device for savings of up to $100.

Conclusion


Well, as you can see, Samsung is feeling pretty during its Discover Samsung Fall Sale event. Therefore, our advice is simple: don’t hesitate, and save on a new Galaxy phone, tablet, smartwatch, and/or a pair of Galaxy Buds now while these offers are still up for grabs on Samsung.com.
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

