This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
The newly introduced Oppo Pad SE tablet wouldn't be so appealing without an incredibly low price
Up Next:
Oppo Pad SE is exclusively available in China for the moment | Image credit: OppoFollowing the announcement of Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, Oppo introduced another equally interested device, the Pad SE. The new affordable tablet introduced in China this week has solid specs and an incredibly low price.
Unfortunately, we don’t know whether or not Oppo will bring the Pad SE to international markets. Even if the Oppo Pad SE ends up being available worldwide, we doubt it will be priced so low.
The Pad SE is a compact tablet as it comes with an 11-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. It’s not the smallest, nor the biggest tablet on the market when it comes to display, which makes it perfect for even more scenarios.
- Display: 11-inch LCD, FHD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits global default maximum brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Helio G100 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz / 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz), Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- Memory: 6 / 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with
- Storage: 128 / 256 GB UFS 2.2
- OS: Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0.1
- Rear camera: 5MP, up to 1080p 30 fps video recording
- Front camera: 5MP
- Dimensions: 254.91 x 166.46 x 7.39mm
- Weight: 530g
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C
- Battery: 9340 mAh battery with 33W fast charging
Oppo Pad SE is a medium-sized tablet when it comes to display | Image credit: Oppo
The specs list above is far from being impressive, but the fact that this tablet is priced below the $150 mark is what makes it really appealing. Oppo announced the Pad SE will be available for purchase in China starting May 23.
If Oppo decides to launch the Pad SE in other markets, the tablet will almost certainly be priced higher. Hopefully, the price difference won’t be so high to deter customers from choosing Oppo's tablet and go for other similarly priced slates from the competition (i.e Realme Pad, Samsung Galaxy A9).
- 6 / 128 GB – 900 yuan ($125 / €110)
- 8 / 128 GB – 1,100 yuan ($150 / €135)
- 8 / 256 GB – 1,300 yuan ($180 / €160)
- 6 / 128 GB Soft Light Edition – 1,000 yuan ($140 / €125)
- 8 / 256 GB Soft Light Edition – 1,400 yuan ($195 / €175)
If Oppo decides to launch the Pad SE in other markets, the tablet will almost certainly be priced higher. Hopefully, the price difference won’t be so high to deter customers from choosing Oppo's tablet and go for other similarly priced slates from the competition (i.e Realme Pad, Samsung Galaxy A9).
Things that are NOT allowed: