This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Oppo Pad SE is exclusively available in China for the moment | Image credit: Oppo

Display : 11-inch LCD, FHD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits global default maximum brightness

: 11-inch LCD, FHD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits global default maximum brightness Processor : MediaTek Helio G100 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz / 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz), Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

: MediaTek Helio G100 6nm processor (2x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz / 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz), Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU Memory : 6 / 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with

: 6 / 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with Storage : 128 / 256 GB UFS 2.2

: 128 / 256 GB UFS 2.2 OS : Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0.1

: Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0.1 Rear camera : 5MP, up to 1080p 30 fps video recording

: 5MP, up to 1080p 30 fps video recording Front camera : 5MP

: 5MP Dimensions : 254.91 x 166.46 x 7.39mm

: 254.91 x 166.46 x 7.39mm Weight : 530g

: 530g Connectivity : Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C

: Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C Battery : 9340 mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Oppo Pad SE is a medium-sized tablet when it comes to display | Image credit: Oppo





6 / 128 GB – 900 yuan ($125 / €110)

8 / 128 GB – 1,100 yuan ($150 / €135)

8 / 256 GB – 1,300 yuan ($180 / €160)

6 / 128 GB Soft Light Edition – 1,000 yuan ($140 / €125)

8 / 256 GB Soft Light Edition – 1,400 yuan ($195 / €175)

If Oppo decides to launch the Pad SE in other markets, the tablet will almost certainly be priced higher. Hopefully, the price difference won't be so high to deter customers from choosing Oppo's tablet and go for other similarly priced slates from the competition (i.e Realme Pad, Samsung Galaxy A9). The specs list above is far from being impressive, but the fact that this tablet is priced below the $150 mark is what makes it really appealing. Oppo announced the Pad SE will be available for purchase in China starting May 23.