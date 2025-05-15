The Beosound Explore just became your new adventure companion with this 34% discount

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
A close-up of a Beosound Explore.
If you're on the hunt for a portable speaker that's built to keep up with your adventures, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is the one you should go for. Unlike many of its high-end counterparts, this one isn't made to complement your home's stylish interior—it's designed to be your go-to travel companion, whether you're hiking, camping, or just enjoying the great outdoors.

One of the best things about the Beosound Explore is its price. Bang & Olufsen is known for premium audio gear that usually comes with hefty price tags, but this rugged little powerhouse is much more affordable, especially right now.

With an MSRP of just under $250, it’s already one of the more budget-friendly options from the brand. And at the moment, you can snag one at a massive 34% discount. This lets you pick one up for under $164, saving you around $86. That being said, this offer is exclusive to the green option, though other colors are also on sale at lower discounts.

But what does the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore get you? Well, for starters, it delivers the rich, high-quality sound the brand is known for. Its 360-degree audio ensures a balanced listening experience, and you can even tweak the audio using the EQ in the companion app to get it just right for your personal taste.

While its design doesn't scream luxury, its IP67 rating screams durability, as the speaker is fully dustproof and can handle being submerged in up to three feet of water for half an hour. Plus, it boasts an impressive 27-hour battery life, meaning you won’t have to worry about recharging while you're out and about.

Another nice touch is its handy carabiner clip, which you can use to easily attach the speaker to your backpack and take it wherever you go.

All in all, this is an incredible deal on a speaker that’s durable, portable, and offers high-quality sound. So, don't hesitate—save on one now!
