At 41% off, the Beats Studio Buds+ offer premium sound at an unbeatable price

A close-up of the case of the Beats Studio Buds+.
Gym rats may be rejoicing over Woot's generous deal on the workout-oriented Beats Fit Pro, but if you aren't into torturing yourself by going to the gym every single day and just want premium earbuds to chill with, the Beats Studio Buds+ are the way to go.

The Amazon-owned retailer has a bonkers deal on these as well, slashing 41% off their transparent version. This lets you upgrade your listening experience for just $99.99—a whole $70 below their usual price of around $170. But act fast, because this limited-time offer could disappear before you know it, especially since it has been around for a few weeks now.

Beats Studio Buds+ in Transparent color: Save 41%!

$99 99
$169 95
$70 off (41%)
Grab the Transparent Beats Studio Buds+ at 41% off at Woot! For just under $100, you're getting standout sound, reliable noise cancellation, and all-day battery life packed into a sleek design. At this price, they’re a total steal—don’t miss out!
Buy at Woot

Beats Studio Buds+: Save 41% on Amazon!

$70 off (41%)
Alternatively, you can score a pair of Beats Studio Buds+ on Amazon, where they are available at the same 41% discount.
Buy at Amazon


Beats is known for its signature bass-heavy sound, and the Studio Buds+ stay true to that reputation. With support for Dolby Atmos, they deliver clear highs, deep lows, and an immersive audio experience. They also feature ANC, which might not rival Sony or Bose’s top-tier buds but still does a solid job of blocking out unwanted background noise.

Durability is another strong suit. With an IPX4 rating, these buds can handle sweat and light splashes, making them a solid choice for workouts or outdoor adventures. Plus, they have impressive battery life, offering up to 9 hours of listening time per charge on their own. If you include the charging case, you’re looking at a total of 36 hours before needing to plug them in again. That means you can listen all day without worrying about losing power.

All in all, the Beats Studio Buds+ offer an incredible mix of high-quality sound, noise cancellation, and long-lasting battery life, all wrapped in a sleek design. And at their current price at Woot, they are a total steal. So don't wait—jump on this deal while it lasts!
