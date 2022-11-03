MediaTek’s Snapdragon killer about to be unveiled next week
The Silicon Wars are about to get even more heated, as we now have a date for one of the biggest mobile SoC reveals this year. MediaTek posted on Chinese social network Weibo that it will reveal the next Dimensity flagship mobile processor on the 8th of November.
Leaks and rumors about the upcoming Dimensity 9200 have been circulating a lot lately, with some very promising benchmark numbers, including an AnTuTu score of over 1.26 million points, and an impressive Mali-G715 MC11 GPU result - 328fps in the Manhattan ES 3.0 1080p offscreen test and 228fps in the Manhattan ES 3.1 1080p (coming from the reliable tipster IceUniverse).
There’s not much information about the exact configuration of this piece of silicon but we believe the Dimensity 9200 will have something similar to what Qualcomm is going for with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
This one is tough, but we can tell right away that it won’t be Samsung flagship phones. OnePlus and Asus might opt to incorporate this new silicon in their smartphones at some point, especially if the post-release benchmarks hold to all the rumored and leaked ones.
Some of these benchmarks also suggest that the new Dimensity 9200 will give Apple’s A16 a run for its money as well, which is great. Looks like the competition will be fierce next year. Speaking of which, the first Dimensity 9200-equipped devices should start to arrive sometime in 2023.
Leaks and rumors about the upcoming Dimensity 9200 have been circulating a lot lately, with some very promising benchmark numbers, including an AnTuTu score of over 1.26 million points, and an impressive Mali-G715 MC11 GPU result - 328fps in the Manhattan ES 3.0 1080p offscreen test and 228fps in the Manhattan ES 3.1 1080p (coming from the reliable tipster IceUniverse).
Dimensity 9200 rumored specifications
There’s not much information about the exact configuration of this piece of silicon but we believe the Dimensity 9200 will have something similar to what Qualcomm is going for with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
As far as processing power goes, we expect the new MediaTek flagship to feature one big Cortex-X3 core, able to clock up to 3GH or even higher, three Cortex-A715 mid-cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. The graphics side of things is much clearer with the already mentioned Mali Immortalis G-715 MC11 GPU on active duty.
What smartphones will feature the new Dimensity 9200 chipset?
This one is tough, but we can tell right away that it won’t be Samsung flagship phones. OnePlus and Asus might opt to incorporate this new silicon in their smartphones at some point, especially if the post-release benchmarks hold to all the rumored and leaked ones.
Some of these benchmarks also suggest that the new Dimensity 9200 will give Apple’s A16 a run for its money as well, which is great. Looks like the competition will be fierce next year. Speaking of which, the first Dimensity 9200-equipped devices should start to arrive sometime in 2023.
Also read:
Things that are NOT allowed: