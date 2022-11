MediaTek’s Snapdragon killer about to be unveiled next week

Dimensity 9200 rumored specifications

What smartphones will feature the new Dimensity 9200 chipset?





Also read:

There’s not much information about the exact configuration of this piece of silicon but we believe the Dimensity 9200 will have something similar to what Qualcomm is going for with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 As far as processing power goes, we expect the new MediaTek flagship to feature one big Cortex-X3 core, able to clock up to 3GH or even higher, three Cortex-A715 mid-cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. The graphics side of things is much clearer with the already mentioned Mali Immortalis G-715 MC11 GPU on active duty.This one is tough, but we can tell right away that it won’t be Samsung flagship phones. OnePlus and Asus might opt to incorporate this new silicon in their smartphones at some point, especially if the post-release benchmarks hold to all the rumored and leaked ones.Some of these benchmarks also suggest that the new Dimensity 9200 will give Apple’s A16 a run for its money as well, which is great. Looks like the competition will be fierce next year. Speaking of which, the first Dimensity 9200-equipped devices should start to arrive sometime in 2023.