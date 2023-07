Democrats and Republicans suggest issuing and revoking Big Tech licenses (if needed)

“Enough is enough”

A hard battle

Democrats and Republicans may be great enemies (or not, actually), but now they’re coming together for a bi-partisan proposal that outlines the need for a new federal Big Tech regulator to be created.Senators Elizabeth Warren (D) and Lindsey Graham (R) want to enforce this new regulator with a wide range of powers, such as issuing operating licenses to tech giants (via 9to5Mac ). These licenses will be revoked in case a company does not obey the regulator’s rules repeatedly.“Enough is enough” is the title of a New York Times piece co-written by Warren and Graham, in which they outline their proposition and while acknowledging that tech has been of great help to humanity they say it also has “a dark side”. Their concerns are about the ways the digital world enhances sexual abuse, child exploitation, human and drug trafficking, bullying, promoting eating disorders and addictive behaviors, teen suicide and others.The authors of the bi-partisan proposal explicitly say one of the Big Tech names that would be aimed by this new federal regulator: Apple. “Apple forces entrepreneurs (and thereby consumers) to pay crushing commissions to use its App Store. A few Big Tech companies stifle all competition before it poses any serious threat”, say Warren and Graham.The bi-partisan proposition sounds one hundred percent like a thunderous political statement, and likewise, it’s not something to place your trust in. Industry insiders comment that this is more of a friendly threat from the government to the Big Tech players, not a detailed plan that’s going to be actually carried out. Here’s some more from the two senators: