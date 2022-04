Deleted embedded tweets are no longer blank (again)

"After considering the feedback we heard, we're rolling back this change for now while we explore different options. We appreciate those who shared their points of view — your feedback helps us make Twitter better."

Twitter decided to reverse another recently introduced change. As first reported by Twitter user @RuinDig , the social network once again displays the text, published date, and the name of the user of a deleted tweet embedded on another website.Twitter spokesperson Remi Duhé toldAs Remi Duhé stated, the revert is only a temporary solution until Twitter discovers a different way to display deleted tweets that have already been embedded on other sites.If you recall, Twitter recently changed how an embedded tweet that was later deleted appears on third-party websites. When the social network introduced the change, deleted embedded tweets appeared on other sites as blank boxes with the Twitter logo and a button saying, "Explore what's happening on Twitter."According to Eleanor Harding, Twitter's senior product manager, the change was necessary because the social network wanted to "better respect when people have chosen to delete their Tweets." But because people couldn't see what the embedded tweet was about, many articles with such tweets lost parts of their context.However, the way deleted tweets appear on other websites isn't the only recent feature that has been reverted to its previous state. As we previously reported , Twitter decided to go back to showing recent tweets on the user's timeline first instead of algorithm-based suggestions, after a backlash from the community.