You've heard of malicious Android apps, now it's time to delete these malicious Chrome extensions





But Google 's Play Store is far from the only online place riddled with security threats, and if you also happen to be a devoted Chrome user on a desktop computer, you need to perform a similar check of all your browser extensions as soon as possible too.





A cybersecurity researcher by the name of Wladimir Palant has found no less than 34 such problematic titles of late, and while Big G took action upon being informed of this discovery (which was subsequently verified by Avast ) to delete all the malicious extensions from the official Chrome Web Store, you have to do the same if you're among the 87 million (!!!) "weekly active" users under attack here and remove the following from your computer:





Autoskip for Youtube

Soundboost

Crystal Ad block

Brisk VPN

Clipboard Helper

Maxi Refresher

Quick Translation

Easyview Reader view

PDF toolbox

Epsilon Ad blocker

Craft Cursors

Alfablocker ad blocker

Zoom Plus

Base Image Downloader

Clickish fun cursors

Cursor - A custom cursor

Amazing Dark Mode

Maximum Color Changer for Youtube

Awesome Auto Refresh

Venus Adblock

Adblock Dragon

Readl Reader mode

Volume Frenzy

Image download center

Font Customizer

Easy Undo Closed Tabs

Screence screen recorder

OneCleaner

Repeat button

Leap Video Downloader

Tap Image Downloader

Qspeed Video Speed Controller

HyperVolume

Light picture-in-picture





As some of the names above suggest, many of these Chrome extensions promised and even offered legitimate (and legitimately useful) functionalities. That's obviously what made them so incredibly popular (even though Avast believes that combined 87 million installation tally was somehow artificially inflated), helping them go unnoticed for a long time as they injected your computers with unwanted ads and altered search results.





That may not sound as serious as your everyday Android banking trojan, That may not sound as serious as your everyday Android banking trojan, spyware , or fleeceware , but left unattended for too long, a malicious ad-spreading piece of software like these can definitely become... annoying if not very dangerous. Given that there are plenty of "clean" alternatives to all the insidious extensions on this here list, you have no sensible reason to keep them up and running.