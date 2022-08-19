If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately





That's why you should always look over your own (digital) shoulder and pay attention to each and every new report put together by firms like Bitdefender to know exactly what you must uninstall if you care about your money, the privacy of your data, and your Android phone's general well-being and overall performance.

So what's the problem this time around?





Thankfully, you're not dealing with yet another extensive Joker-spreading campaign or any sort of vicious banking trojan focused primarily on stealing your hard-earned dough. Instead, what we're looking at today is some good old fashioned adware, with its fairly innocuous-sounding target being to inundate your mobile device with commercials.









Of course, we're not talking the kind of TV spots that would sometimes win awards after premiering at the Super Bowl, but annoying, highly intrusive, user experience-harming, and smartphone performance-slowing advertisements you can't really ignore or very easily close down to get back to your gaming or other day-to-day mobile operations.





What's (far) worse is that said ads, delivered through the framework of legitimate-looking apps downloaded from the Play Store, can directly link to more harmful malware. Basically, if you're not careful, you can end up bombarded with pesky ads and ripped off by other malicious pieces of software you might be fooled into installing to try to get rid of the initial ads (which obviously won't happen either).

These are the latest apps you must delete ASAP





Walls light - Wallpapers Pack

Big Emoji - Keyboard

Grad Wallpapers - 3D Backdrops

Engine Wallpapers - Live & 3D

Stock Wallpapers - 4K & HD

EffectMania - Photo Editor

Art Filter - Deep Photoeffect

Fast Emoji Keyboard

Create Sticker for Whatsapp

Math Solver - Camera Helper

Photopix Effects - Art Filter

Led Theme - Colorful Keyboard

Keyboard - Fun Emoji, Sticker

Smart Wifi

My GPS Location

Image Warp Camera

Art Girls Wallpaper HD

Cat Simulator

Smart QR Creator

Colorize Old Photo

GPS Location Finder

Girls Art Wallpaper

Smart QR Scanner

GPS Location Maps

Volume Control

Secret Horoscope

Smart GPS Location

Animated Sticker Master

Personality Charging Show

Sleep Sounds

QR Creator

Media Volume Slider

Secret Astrology

Colorize Photos

Phi 4K Wallpaper - Anime HD

But wait, there's one more problem









That's because many of them can change their names and icons either after the initial installation process or a later update, disguising themselves as the "Settings" menu on your phone. That can obviously make it hard to locate and delete these apps once they fulfil their entire malicious potential, also hiding from the list of the most recently used apps on your device.









For what it's worth, Google appears to have reacted far more promptly to this threat than others in the last few months, kicking all 35 ad-spreading titles out of the Play Store by the time of publication. That means the malicious apps can no longer improve their victim total, which however already exceeds two million Android users.





The only ways to diminish that tally are to find one of the above names and uninstall them or figure out which of your two "Settings" apps is bogus and can safely be deleted from your phone to get rid of intrusive ads forever... or until next time something like this happens again.