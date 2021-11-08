The 'delete Google Chrome browser' scare abuses security warnings

You might have noticed a bunch of ominous warnings to delete the Google Chrome browser in its mobile version popping up in news feeds lately, but don't go rushing and uninstalling it just yet.
The curent delete Chrome browser scare seems to originate from a security researcher tweet detailing how Google's mobile browser can tap into and use your phone's accelerometer for allegedly nefarious purposes.
The researcher doesn't outright say go and delete the Chrome browser on your phone, but rather shows how to disable the default accelerometer data sharing option. Needless to say, this has been made out to be more than it actually is, and warnings to delete the Google Chrome browser have been mushrooming over the weekend with little to no reason.
In short, instead of taking the radical step to delete your Google Chrome browser, you should simply go to its Settings > Site settings > Motion
sensors menu, and turn off the default accelerometer data sharing if you are worried bad actors can misuse the option.