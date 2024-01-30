Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding lands on iOS with a massive 50% discount in tow

Games
@cosminvasile
Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding lands on iOS with a massive 50% discount in tow
Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is now available for iOS devices, as well as Macs. More importantly, the game is available as a Universal Purchase on the App Store at a 50 percent discount.

The deal is available until February 20, so plenty of time to pick this one up if you didn’t play Death Stranding on another platform (PC or PlayStation). That being said, the game is available on the App Store for $39.99, but thanks to the discount, gamers can get it for just $19.99.

Video Thumbnail


But wait, there’s more! To celebrate the release of the game on iOS devices, Kojima Productions has teamed up with Backbone Labs to release a special mobile gaming controller.

The Backbone One – Death Stranding Limited Edition controller doesn’t seem to have a price tag attached to it yet nor release date. However, it’s important to mention that it includes a free copy of Death Stranding Director’s Cut for iOS.


Keep in mind that the Backbone One controller is compatible with iPhone 15 and Android devices with a USB Type-C port. Also, Death Stranding Director’s Cut will only work on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad, and Mac devices with the M1 chip or later.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless