Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding lands on iOS with a massive 50% discount in tow
Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is now available for iOS devices, as well as Macs. More importantly, the game is available as a Universal Purchase on the App Store at a 50 percent discount.
The deal is available until February 20, so plenty of time to pick this one up if you didn’t play Death Stranding on another platform (PC or PlayStation). That being said, the game is available on the App Store for $39.99, but thanks to the discount, gamers can get it for just $19.99.
But wait, there’s more! To celebrate the release of the game on iOS devices, Kojima Productions has teamed up with Backbone Labs to release a special mobile gaming controller.
The Backbone One – Death Stranding Limited Edition controller doesn’t seem to have a price tag attached to it yet nor release date. However, it’s important to mention that it includes a free copy of Death Stranding Director’s Cut for iOS.
Keep in mind that the Backbone One controller is compatible with iPhone 15 and Android devices with a USB Type-C port. Also, Death Stranding Director’s Cut will only work on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad, and Mac devices with the M1 chip or later.
