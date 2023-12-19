Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding: Director's Cut for iOS no longer launching in 2023

Games
@cosminvasile
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding: Director's Cut for iOS no longer launching in 2023
Hideo Kojima’s first major success after the split from Konami, Death Stranding, was supposed to arrive on iOS devices and Mac by the end of this year. However, publisher 505 Games announced that that’s no longer happening.

No new release date has been unveiled, but the publisher confirmed Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will eventually launch on iPhone, iPad, and Mac sometime in 2024. In fact, 505 Games teased a potential release date announcement for early 2024, so if you’ve anxious to get your hands on this masterpiece, stay tuned for more in the coming weeks.

When games that received release dates are delayed, it usually means that developers need more time for polish. Since we’ve already entered the holiday season, Death Stranding’s delay into 2024 prevents crunch and allows developers to spend time with their friends and family.

Video Thumbnail


Death Stranding made its debut as a PlayStation 4 exclusive back in 2019. Hideo Kojima’s first project with his own studio received raving reviews, especially for its innovative gameplay mechanics.

However, Death Stranding is one of those games that might or might not click with gamers, regardless of what the reviews say. The Director’s Cut edition was released back in 2021 and includes improvements to the core mechanics, as well as some interesting additional content.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
iPhone 12, rated for up to 30 minutes underwater, survived for three months in a California river
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
Galaxy S24 set to shine with new AI-enhanced video processing in One UI 6.1
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
This amazing iPad Air (2022) deal will be gone in a 'flash', so pull the trigger right now!
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
Android users could receive part of a $700 million settlement over Google Play Store policies (UPDATE)
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
To keep Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in stores, Apple has several options
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
Changes forecast for iPad Pro in '22 are coming next year: MagSafe support, 3nm chips, OLED panel
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless