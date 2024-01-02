Visible drops the price of its unlimited plans for 24 months
Visible had a bunch of amazing deals in the last couple of months, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For those who missed the opportunity to become a Visible customer, the carrier is bringing back some of its best offers for a limited time.
The new deals don’t involve any freebies, but you’ll get a decent discount on your plan for no less than 24 months. You can bring your own phone to Visible or get a new one on either of the two plans the carrier offers to its customers.
Both Visible plans offer unlimited data, talk and text on Verizon’s 5G & 4G LTE networks, unlimited mobile hotspot usage, as well as 99% coverage. In addition, Visible+ offers unlimited “premium” data on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, 50GB/month of premium data on the same network, and a $10 discount on Verizon Home Internet.
If you’re interested in getting the deal, check out Visible’s website and make sure to add the code VISIBLE24 at checkout to get the discount.
For a limited time, the basic plan is getting a $5 discount, while premium plan is $10 off. As mentioned earlier, these discounts are available for two years, so after that period you’ll have to pay their full prices: $25 or $45.
Finally, both plans have international unlimited talk & text to Mexico and Canada, although the premium plan adds calling to over 30 countries and unlimited texting to over 200 countries.
