Visible's Cyber Monday deal, offered today only, saves you $10 each month on its top plan

Visible is one of Verizon's prepaid wireless offerings and gives subscribers the power to handle everything by using the Visible app or website. Without having to pay for retail stores, Visible is able to offer customers the quality and breadth of the Verizon network without making a large dent in your wallet or purse. And since today is Cyber Monday, Visible is offering a one-day sale on its top Visible+ plan that is available for today, November 27th, only.

Sign up with Visible today for the Visible+ plan and you can take $10 off the cost of the plan each and every month that you stay on the plan. Normally $45, with the discount you are paying only $35 a month for the service. And with Visible+, subscribers receive:

  • Unlimited premium data on Verizon’s fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network.
  • 50 GB/mo of premium data on Verizon’s 5G and 4G LTE networks.
  • Spam and robocalls blocks.
  • Unlimited mobile hotspot allowing you to use your phone to connect other devices to a Wi-Fi signal.
  • Receive 0.5 GB of full-speed roaming data daily; after consuming the 0.5GB, you can stay connected at a reduced speed.
  • Calling to over 30 countries and unlimited texting to more than 200.
To repeat, this deal is available for today, Monday, November 27th, only. If you're interested you can visit the Visible website at www.visible.com or by tapping on this link. Or you can set up your service from the Visible app which is available for iOS and for Android devices.

When you sign up for your plan, enter the code 35FLASH at checkout in order to get the discount. Type in the code, sign up, and you'll have access to the Verizon network and the carrier's fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network for $35 per month as long as you remain subscribed.
