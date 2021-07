Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The two-year-old Pixel 4 is massively discounted at Amazon, so if you're in the market for a Google smartphone, you could potentially save $350 when you buy one. The phone comes unlocked, so it's compatible with many US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Boost Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, and Google Fi.Although there's no catch to the deal, make sure to choose the Just Black color option to benefit from the $350 discount. If you'd rather go for the Clearly White version, you'll merely save $30 on the unlocked Pixel 4 Keep in mind that while the Pixel 4 comes with Android 10 right out of the box, you'll be able to upgrade the phone to Android 11. Moreover, Google is expected to offer another important update, Android 12, to Pixel 4 users in the coming months.The Pixel 4 is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Also, the smartphone sports a 5.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and a dual-camera setup (12.2MP+16MP).The phone is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance but lacks a microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and fingerprint scanner. On the bright side, the Pixel 4 features wireless charging and Face ID sensors.