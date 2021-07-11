Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon

Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon0
Keep in mind that while the Pixel 4 comes with Android 10 right out of the box, you'll be able to upgrade the phone to Android 11. Moreover, Google is expected to offer another important update, Android 12, to Pixel 4 users in the coming months.
The Pixel 4 is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Also, the smartphone sports a 5.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and a dual-camera setup (12.2MP+16MP).
The phone is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance but lacks a microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and fingerprint scanner. On the bright side, the Pixel 4 features wireless charging and Face ID sensors.