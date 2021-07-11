$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Deals Google

Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon
The two-year-old Pixel 4 is massively discounted at Amazon, so if you're in the market for a Google smartphone, you could potentially save $350 when you buy one. The phone comes unlocked, so it's compatible with many US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Boost Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, and Google Fi.

Although there's no catch to the deal, make sure to choose the Just Black color option to benefit from the $350 discount. If you'd rather go for the Clearly White version, you'll merely save $30 on the unlocked Pixel 4.

Keep in mind that while the Pixel 4 comes with Android 10 right out of the box, you'll be able to upgrade the phone to Android 11. Moreover, Google is expected to offer another important update, Android 12, to Pixel 4 users in the coming months.

The Pixel 4 is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Also, the smartphone sports a 5.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and a dual-camera setup (12.2MP+16MP).

The phone is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance but lacks a microSD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and fingerprint scanner. On the bright side, the Pixel 4 features wireless charging and Face ID sensors.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.7
$250 Special eBay $349 Amazon $350 Overstock
View more offers
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster
by Alan Friedman,  0
Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster
PUBG Mobile now lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
PUBG Mobile now lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y
OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update
Samsung to start high-volume 3nm chip production next year
by Alan Friedman,  1
Samsung to start high-volume 3nm chip production next year
Patent dispute deadlock: Apple might leave before the UK kicks it out
by Anam Hamid,  4
Patent dispute deadlock: Apple might leave before the UK kicks it out
Customer could not get Verizon to register his device until he tricked them
by Alan Friedman,  3
Customer could not get Verizon to register his device until he tricked them
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless