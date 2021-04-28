Save more than $100 on a stylish Michael Kors Gen 5E smartwatch

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 28, 2021
Fossil refreshed its Gen 5 series with a new lineup back in October. The new Gen 5E series comes with the same Wear OS but features different designs and more sizes. Michael Kors Gen 5E is one of the many Fossil smartwatches that made its debut on the market early this year, but the price was a bit steep.

At $350, you could easily get one of Samsung's best smartwatches, not to mention that you could even get an older generation Apple Watch if you really wanted. Recognizing that price is important in the grand scheme of things, Michael Kors' official store is running a promotion on one of its newest smartwatches.

For a limited time, customers can save $105 on the Michael Kors Gen 5E smartwatch. The wearable device comes in three colors – Gold, Multicolor, and Rose Gold, and it's the number one best-selling smartwatch for women.

Michael Kors Gen 5E is fully compatible with Android and iOS devices, but the latter will not be able to respond to text messages from the smartwatch, so they'll have to use their iPhone instead. Android users on the other hand won't have any issues receiving notifications and reply to text messages directly from the smartwatch.

It's also important to mention that the smartwatch promises to offer more than 24 hours of battery life, although that may vary based on usage. Other highlights of the smartwatch include 1GB RAM, 4GB internal storage, heart rate monitor, internal speaker, and Bluetooth connectivity.

