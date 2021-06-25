$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 gets a massive $200 discount at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 25, 2021, 12:09 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 gets a massive $200 discount at Amazon
Although Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 is very close to the top of the price tier, it can't be compared with Apple's flagship tablets. Still, the device remains one of the best Android tablets out there, so if you're specifically looking for a high-end Android slate, the Galaxy Tab S7 might be exactly what you need.

If the recent Amazon Prime Day sale event didn't completely drain your budget, the Galaxy Tab S7 is now getting a generous discount at Amazon. Typically selling for $730, Samsung's top-tier tablet is $200 off for a limited time.

The tablet is available in three different colors – black, silver, and mystic navy, but only the first two are heavily discounted. Also, make sure that you choose the 256GB model since the 128GB and 512GB variants are getting smaller discounts.

Keep in mind that the price is for the Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S7, which comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB expandable storage (up to 1TB). Also, the tablet boasts a large 11-inch display, a dual-camera (13MP+5MP), a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 8,000 mAh battery.

