Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 gets a massive $200 discount at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 gets a massive $200 discount at Amazon0
The tablet is available in three different colors – black, silver, and mystic navy, but only the first two are heavily discounted. Also, make sure that you choose the 256GB model since the 128GB and 512GB variants are getting smaller discounts.
Keep in mind that the price is for the Wi-Fi Galaxy Tab S7, which comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB expandable storage (up to 1TB). Also, the tablet boasts a large 11-inch display, a dual-camera (13MP+5MP), a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and a massive 8,000 mAh battery.