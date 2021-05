Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 for just $160 via B&H

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Even though it's a three-year-old smartphone, the Pixel 3 is set to receive Google's most recent Android update. Not to mention that the old flagship is still a great device specs-wise. But the best thing about the Pixel 3 is that many US retailers are still selling it and the phone is very cheap.For a few more hours, customers can pick up an unlocked Google Pixel 3 for just $160 . More importantly, the phone will work on all three major carriers in the country, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.The only downside for those who don't like bright colors for their phones is that B&H has only discounted the Clearly White version of the Pixel 3 . On the positive side, the 128GB is on sale as well and costs just $200 If you're in the market for a flagship smartphone but can't afford to buy a newer one, the Pixel 3 is a decent alternative at this price. You'll just have to be quick since the deal will disappear in just a few hours.