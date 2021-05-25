$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Deals Google

Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 for just $160 via B&H

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 25, 2021, 9:01 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 for just $160 via B&amp;H
Even though it's a three-year-old smartphone, the Pixel 3 is set to receive Google's most recent Android update. Not to mention that the old flagship is still a great device specs-wise. But the best thing about the Pixel 3 is that many US retailers are still selling it and the phone is very cheap.

For a few more hours, customers can pick up an unlocked Google Pixel 3 for just $160. More importantly, the phone will work on all three major carriers in the country, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

The only downside for those who don't like bright colors for their phones is that B&H has only discounted the Clearly White version of the Pixel 3. On the positive side, the 128GB is on sale as well and costs just $200.

If you're in the market for a flagship smartphone but can't afford to buy a newer one, the Pixel 3 is a decent alternative at this price. You'll just have to be quick since the deal will disappear in just a few hours.

Related phones

Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$200 Special eBay $187 Amazon $339 Newegg
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple didn't mention that the iOS 14.6 update makes this app run faster
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple didn't mention that the iOS 14.6 update makes this app run faster
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition goes up for pre-order
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition goes up for pre-order
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
by Alan Friedman,  0
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Samsung Galaxy S21 Prime Day Deals: what to expect
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung Galaxy S21 Prime Day Deals: what to expect
Instagram could pay you to use its Reels app
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Instagram could pay you to use its Reels app
McDonald's unit hands out free iPhones to new employees who meet certain conditions
by Alan Friedman,  4
McDonald's unit hands out free iPhones to new employees who meet certain conditions

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Prime Day Deals: what to expect
Popular stories
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at a mid-range price in two different versions
Popular stories
Expires in - 5h 20minThis is the best Apple AirPods Pro deal we've seen in a long time
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 5G deal in a long time slashes $300 off Samsung's plastic flagship

Popular stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
These Samsung smartphones will be eligible for Android 12 update
Popular stories
Patent suggests no physical buttons for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless