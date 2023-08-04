Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices are amazingly cheap at Best Buy
If you’re in the market for a streaming device, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is an affordable, yet reliable choice. It can only provide streaming in full HD resolution, but it costs just $30. For a more immersive experience, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a great option, especially since it costs just $55.
For example, the Fire TV Stick Lite that usually costs $30 is now 50 percent off, while the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is even cheaper at just $25 (55 percent off). The Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) is on sale too and comes with the Alexa Voice Remote. This one cost just $17, so you’ll save $23 if you decide to go for it.
Obviously, these deals are available only for a limited time and we wouldn’t be surprised to see them going live on Amazon too very soon. The bottom line is that these are some of the biggest discounts on Amazon’s Fire TV lineup that we’ve been able to track this year, so indulge yourself if you need one.
But these are not the only choices Amazon offers to its customers, as the US retailer has more than a dozen streaming devices available for those looking to buy such products. Ironically, the best deals you’ll find on Amazon’s Fire TV lineup are now live at Best Buy.
All three come with freebies that you might or might not be interested in. Regardless of which one you purchase, you’ll get free Apple TV+ for 3 months (new or returning subscribers only), a 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited trial (new subscribers only), and free FuboTV for 30 days (new subscribers only, not billed unless activated).
