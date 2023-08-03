Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Amazon UK now lets you score a huge 53% saving on the awesome Motorola Edge 20 Pro mid-ranger

Motorola Deals
Amazon UK now lets you score a huge 53% saving on the awesome Motorola Edge 20 Pro mid-ranger
What if we told you that you can now get a pretty awesome mid-ranger for 53% off its price if you live in the UK? You probably won't believe such a discount is possible outside of massive shopping events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. However, it appears that such a discount is indeed possible.

At the moment, Amazon UK has an incredible jaw-dropping deal on the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, selling this great mid-range smartphone at a crazy 53% discount. This means you can save £343 on the Motorola Edge 20 Pro through this deal. Such a discount directly turns the Motorola Edge 20 Pro into a budget phone with just incredible performance for its money.

Packed with a solid mid-range Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro can do day-to-day tasks like watching videos and web and socials browsing with ease. The phone can even run lightweight games without much trouble. And since its display supports a 144Hz refresh rate, the phone should feel snappier.

In terms of cameras, you will find a big 108 MP main shooter on the back, which can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps, and a smaller 32 MP snapper on the front, which can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps.

Since the battery life is also important, the Edge 20 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without the need to top up. However, if you need to make a pit stop, 10 minutes of charging the Edge 20 Pro should give it 9 hours of battery life. However, you will need to use a charger that supports at least 30W.

Now that you know more about the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, we are sure you see how incredible this deal really is. You can literally get a phone with good performance, cameras, and battery life for less than half its price. So, don't miss out! Tap on the deal button at the beginning of the article and get your Motorola Edge 20 Pro with a 53% discount today.

