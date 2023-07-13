Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snatch this hot offer on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and save up to $150 at Amazon!
Like with most shopping events that happen throughout the year, this years Amazon Prime Day did not bring us any great offers on Apple's newer iPad models, which is exactly why the current $100 discount on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro (one of the best tablets to buy in 2023) is such a pleasant surprise!

Save $150 on the 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro (2022)

You can have the ultimate portable tablet for working on the go with a nice 10% discount at Amazon right now!
$150 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for just bellow $1000

Amazon's post-Prime Day deal on the 512GB 11-inch iPad Pro has it down by 9% of its usual price tag, or otherwise said with a nice $100 discount!
$100 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

But wait, there must be a catch, right? Well, you would be correct if you thought that, as this $100 price cut is only for the 11-inch Space Gray iPad Pro with 512GB of storage. Thankfully, it is available for both the Wi-Fi and Cellular versions, so at least you are not restricted to just one of those two options.

On the other hand, the Space Gray 128GB model is going for $70 less, while the Silver 256GB one is down by $50. The biggest discount, however, is on the 11" iPad Pro with 1TB of storage, which is currently discounted by 10%, or otherwise said by $150 in both the Silver and Space Gray color variants.

The 11-inch M2 iPad Pro in a nutshell


The main upgrade in the 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is, of course, the M2 chipset inside. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, or 16GB on the 1/2TB models. Performance-wise, it fairs quite a bit better compared to its M1-equpped predecessor, especially when it comes to multi-core utilization of the processor and graphics-intensive tasks that put load on the GPU.

For a more true-to-life example, let's just say that editing and rendering 4K HDR videos is not enough to get this thin tablet to break a sweat. T'hat's to be expected, though, since despite not having any type of ventilation and a limited amount of space, we are talking about a device with the same chipset as Apple's new and powerful 15-inch MacBook Pro.

With all that it is capable of, the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is the perfect companion to aid you with your work on the go, so take into consideration the hot discounts that Amazon currently has on its different versions.

