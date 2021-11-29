Cyber Monday has the Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet at an unbeatable price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Right now, we'd like to bring your attention to a particular Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet that is seeing the highest discount we have seen yet on a Microsoft tablet. The device, which was released just last year, usually retails for $400, but is currently on sale in Best Buy for $100 less. This sale remains unbeaten during the entire weekend of sales, as other popular modern tablets didn't really get any more than 15% price cuts, while the Surface Go 2 is 25% off for Cyber Monday.





As you can see, it features a decent 10.5-inch touch screen, powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor. The memory or storage aren't too crazy—it does only have 4GB of RAM and 64GB SSD. While it's much less RAM than what you'll get in a $600+ tablet, it still allows for excellent productivity, even if you can't split-screen multitask all that much.





And 64GB is actually a heck ton for apps, games, and productivity, if you use the built-in camera for video calls rather than photography—which is usually what takes up the bulk of the storage of any phone or tablet. Your handset probably takes better and easier photos, anyway.





Although the tablet is pictured with a type cover and stylus pen, this particular deal doesn't include those accessories. However, if you don't already own either of them, you can probably pick them up pretty cheaply either in a separate deal or from the used market, as they're fairly easy to find.

