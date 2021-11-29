Notification Center

Microsoft Tablets Deals Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has the Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet at an unbeatable price

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cyber Monday has the Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet at an unbeatable price
The Black Friday sales craze may be over, but the fun isn't over yet—Cyber Monday is here, and it brings a filthy ton of deals specially dedicated to tech gadgets, which is our specialty. So, allow us to present the best of the best of what we can find to hopefully make your shopping experience a little bit easier.

If you're looking for a top discount on tablets in general, feel free to check our page on the Best Black Friday tablet deals, which we're still updating all the way through Cyber Monday. If you'd prefer an iPad, more specifically, we also have a Best Black Friday iPad deals page, which includes all of the top deals of today, and today only.

Microsoft Surface Go 2

10.5" Tablet / Touch-Screen / Intel Pentium Gold / 4GB RAM / 64GB SSD / Platinum

$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Right now, we'd like to bring your attention to a particular Microsoft Surface Go 2 tablet that is seeing the highest discount we have seen yet on a Microsoft tablet. The device, which was released just last year, usually retails for $400, but is currently on sale in Best Buy for $100 less. This sale remains unbeaten during the entire weekend of sales, as other popular modern tablets didn't really get any more than 15% price cuts, while the Surface Go 2 is 25% off for Cyber Monday.

As you can see, it features a decent 10.5-inch touch screen, powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor. The memory or storage aren't too crazy—it does only have 4GB of RAM and 64GB SSD. While it's much less RAM than what you'll get in a $600+ tablet, it still allows for excellent productivity, even if you can't split-screen multitask all that much. 

And 64GB is actually a heck ton for apps, games, and productivity, if you use the built-in camera for video calls rather than photography—which is usually what takes up the bulk of the storage of any phone or tablet. Your handset probably takes better and easier photos, anyway.

Although the tablet is pictured with a type cover and stylus pen, this particular deal doesn't include those accessories. However, if you don't already own either of them, you can probably pick them up pretty cheaply either in a separate deal or from the used market, as they're fairly easy to find.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

