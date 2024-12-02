Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
8+ unmissable Cyber Monday iPad deals: Save $100 on a new iPad Air (M2) and more

8+ unmissable Cyber Monday iPad deals: Save $100 on a new iPad Air (M2) and more
We're seeing incredible Cyber Monday tablet deals right now, and though Apple's iPads aren't available at massive discounts, we've managed to find a few top Cyber Monday iPad offers that we think are worth taking advantage of.

For example, you can save $100 on Apple's latest iPad Air. If you want a fast and affordable iPad, the speedy iPad Mini 6 is now $149 off for Cyber Monday. Check out these top Cyber Monday iPad offers and more below!

Top 3 Cyber Monday iPad deals


iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024, 256GB): Save $125!

The 256GB version of the 13-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip is now $125 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday. This is one of the most powerful tablets money can buy right now, and it's worth every penny. It's great for both work and entertainment, and it's an investment that will pay off every day for years to come. Don't hesitate and save as soon as possible!
$125 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air 11-inch (M2, 256GB): Save $100!

The iPad Air 11-inch (M2) with 256GB of storage is $100 off its price on Amazon. Thanks to this great discount, you can get it for under $600. The tablet delivers incredible performance, and any chance to save on it is welcome.
$100 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Mini 6 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular, Purple: Save $149 on Amazon!

Get the Purple-colored iPad Mini 6 with 256GB of storage and cellular connectivity for $149 off its price. The slate is still worth it and is a real bargain at its current discount. Don't miss out and save now while you can!
$149 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:

Cyber Monday Apple iPad Pro deals


An iPad Pro is more than just a purchase—it’s a long-term investment in cutting-edge technology. The best thing is that you can save quite the sum on the latest and greatest iPad Pro with M4 chip with the sweet Cyber Monday iPad Pro offers listed below! In case you want a new iPad Pro for eve less, we've included an awesome Cyber Monday tablet offer on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021): Save $100!

The 5th Gen iPad Pro with a 12.9-inch screen from 2021 can be yours for just under $1,000. The model features 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi-only connectivity. This is the Silver-coated slate. The tablet boasts an M1 chip, which is insanely powerful. It's indeed worth every penny.
$100 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) 1TB: Save $150 on Amazon

The powerful 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is on sale on Amazon. With its impressive M4 chipset, this tablet offers you the ultimate iPad experience. Get the 1TB slate in Silver for 8% off and save $150!
$150 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon


Cyber Monday iPad Air deals


The iPad Air strikes the perfect balance between power and affordability, making it an excellent alternative to the pricier iPad Pro. With Cyber Monday now live, we've found a few Cyber Monday iPad Air offers that allow you to save $100 on Apple's latest iPad Air slates.

11-inch iPad Air M2 (2024), 256GB: Now $100 OFF!

The iPad Air M2 with an 11-inch display and 256GB of storage is now a more affordable choice, thanks to Amazon's sweet $100 discount. The slate is insanely powerful, and every penny saved is welcome. Get yours and save big before it's too late.
$100 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 256GB): Save $100!

Amazon is also selling the 13-inch M2-powered iPad Air at a lovely $100 discount. Go for this one if you want a slate with a bigger display and incredible performance but don't want to overspend on the iPad Pro.
$100 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

(Renewed Premium) Apple iPad Air 2020 now 21% off

If you don't really need the latest and greatest tech and don't mind getting a refurbished slate, then this offer on the iPad Air 2020 is for you. The slate can now be yours for less than $340.
$91 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


Cyber Monday Apple iPad 10.9-inch deals


If you're searching for an affordable and dependable tablet, Apple's standard iPads are a top pick. These models provide the base iPad experience with impressive performance, even if they fall short of the premium iPad Pro or iPad Air. The best part? You can save $90 on the 10th gen iPad with the sweet Cyber Monday iPad deal below.

Apple iPad (10th Generation, 256GB): Save $70!

The iPad 10 is also on sale for Cyber Monday. The tablet can be yours for $70 off, which means you can get it for just under $430. It's great value for money, as its A14 Bionic chip still delivers good performance. It also boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display, which offers a good watching experience for the price. Don't wait and save while you can!
$70 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Cyber Monday Apple iPad Mini deals


If you’re after a compact yet powerful tablet, the iPad Mini 6 is an excellent choice. Right now, the iPad Mini 6 is selling for $149 off on Amazon. In addition, the latest iPad Mini 7 is also discounted and available for $40 off its price. So, don't waste time and take advantage of these sweet Cyber Monday iPad offers while you can!

iPad Mini 6 (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB): Now $149 OFF on Amazon!

The iPad Mini 6 with 256GB of storage and cellular connectivity is on sale for $149 off its price on Amazon. Boasting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, the tablet offers speedy performance and is great for work. In addition, its 8.3-inch display is perfect for streaming content. And with dimensions of 7.69 x 5.31 x 0.25 inches, the slate is lightweight and easy to carry around.
$149 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Mini (A17 Pro) 256GB: Save $30!

The all-new iPad Mini 2024 is also on sale on Amazon and can be yours at a lovely $30 discount. This means you can score this bad boy for just under $570. The tablet delivers exceptional performance, and it's easy to carry. Don't miss out and save today!
$30 off (5%)
Buy at Amazon

Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

