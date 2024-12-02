8+ unmissable Cyber Monday iPad deals: Save $100 on a new iPad Air (M2) and more
We're seeing incredible Cyber Monday tablet deals right now, and though Apple's iPads aren't available at massive discounts, we've managed to find a few top Cyber Monday iPad offers that we think are worth taking advantage of.
For example, you can save $100 on Apple's latest iPad Air. If you want a fast and affordable iPad, the speedy iPad Mini 6 is now $149 off for Cyber Monday. Check out these top Cyber Monday iPad offers and more below!
Top 3 Cyber Monday iPad deals
Cyber Monday Apple iPad Pro deals
An iPad Pro is more than just a purchase—it’s a long-term investment in cutting-edge technology. The best thing is that you can save quite the sum on the latest and greatest iPad Pro with M4 chip with the sweet Cyber Monday iPad Pro offers listed below! In case you want a new iPad Pro for eve less, we've included an awesome Cyber Monday tablet offer on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021.
Cyber Monday iPad Air deals
The iPad Air strikes the perfect balance between power and affordability, making it an excellent alternative to the pricier iPad Pro. With Cyber Monday now live, we've found a few Cyber Monday iPad Air offers that allow you to save $100 on Apple's latest iPad Air slates.
Cyber Monday Apple iPad 10.9-inch deals
If you're searching for an affordable and dependable tablet, Apple's standard iPads are a top pick. These models provide the base iPad experience with impressive performance, even if they fall short of the premium iPad Pro or iPad Air. The best part? You can save $90 on the 10th gen iPad with the sweet Cyber Monday iPad deal below.
Cyber Monday Apple iPad Mini deals
If you’re after a compact yet powerful tablet, the iPad Mini 6 is an excellent choice. Right now, the iPad Mini 6 is selling for $149 off on Amazon. In addition, the latest iPad Mini 7 is also discounted and available for $40 off its price. So, don't waste time and take advantage of these sweet Cyber Monday iPad offers while you can!
