You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
A recent update has disabled RCS (Rich Communication Services) chats in Google Messages for many users. The company is allegedly working on a fix. An unofficial workaround has been suggested by those affected by the issue.
RCS makes the messaging experience more interactive than SMS and MMS. It includes features such as typic indicators, read receipts, and support for high-resolution photos. Without RCS, Google Messages functions as a basic SMS/MMS texting app.
In short, RCS chats have stopped working for a lot of Google Messages users for varying reasons. One Reddit user claims that they reached out to Google and were told that the company was trying to resolve it. The company doesn't have a timeline for when the problem will be ironed out, indicating it may take a while.
APKs are great for downloading apps that are not available on the Google Play Store, such as an older, bug-free version of Google Messages.
If you choose to go this route, make sure to opt for a trusted platform, or else you may end up installing a harmful file with malware.
You will have to delete the Google Messages app from your phone and turn off auto updates before installing an old APK. Ideally, you should download a version that's months old. After you install an old version and verify that RCS is working, go to the Play Store and update Google Messages.
One downside to this is that you may miss out on the features that were rolled out recently, but given Google is aware of the problem, you won't have to be without them for long.
Many Google Messages user says that RCS has been deactivated for them. It appears that the issue primarily affects those who recently changed carriers or switched to a new device. However, at its core, the problem seems to relate to a new Google Messages update.
RCS always worked on my OnePlus 7 when messaging my wife on her OnePlus 8 and now that the OnePlus 8 is mine I have "RCS chats aren't available for this device." And "No compatible SIM card detected."
I know both of these errors to be absolutely completely false.
yeahirock, Reddit user, April 2025
Hello, i had the RCS activated for a while ago, after a moment without knowing why .. it had been disconnected, i tried to make it connected at it was but everytime i have a message error different than the other
PrimaryAverage1906, Reddit user, April 2025
Users report being shown different error messages, including "verifying number or reached the limit : try again tomorrow," "RCS chats aren't available for this device," and "No compatible SIM card detected." Some say that RCS never finishes setting up for them.
Without RCS, Google Messages is no different from a basic SMS app. | Image Credit - Google
Checked with the engineers about the RCS issue
"Our engineers are still working on a fix.We apologize for the inconvenience.
We don't have a specific time yet when this will be fixed.
But we will be reporting this one for you, I will put this on note as a follow up."
Cali_guy71, Reddit user, March 2025
Not willing to wait around for an official resolution to the problem, many users have taken the problem into their own hands and come up with a fix that seems to work for almost everyone.
Here's how i fixed it:
-Delete your google messages app
-turn off auto updates for apps
-Find and install an old google messages APK. The one I downloaded was from like May of 2024.
-Open it and confirm that RCS is working....it probably will be
-Go to google play store and update google messages...your RCS should still remain working now.
LethalMindNinja, Reddit user, April 2025
Since the latest version of Google Messages appears to have an RCS bug, users are rolling back to old versions of the app. This is done by downloading an APK file (Android Package Kit) of the app. APK files are used to install apps on Android handsets. They contain all the elements an app needs to download properly.
APKs are great for downloading apps that are not available on the Google Play Store, such as an older, bug-free version of Google Messages.
If you choose to go this route, make sure to opt for a trusted platform, or else you may end up installing a harmful file with malware.
You will have to delete the Google Messages app from your phone and turn off auto updates before installing an old APK. Ideally, you should download a version that's months old. After you install an old version and verify that RCS is working, go to the Play Store and update Google Messages.
The usual troubleshooting steps, such as clearing carrier services and factory reset, don't seem to be working, so downgrading to an older version is probably your best bet for getting RCS to work.
One downside to this is that you may miss out on the features that were rolled out recently, but given Google is aware of the problem, you won't have to be without them for long.
