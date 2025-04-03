You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work

Cali_guy71, Reddit user, March 2025

LethalMindNinja, Reddit user, April 2025





Since the latest version of Google Messages appears to have an RCS bug, users are rolling back to old versions of the app. This is done by downloading an APK file (Android Package Kit) of the app. APK files are used to install apps on Android handsets. They contain all the elements an app needs to download properly.APKs are great for downloading apps that are not available on the Google Play Store, such as an older, bug-free version of Google Messages.If you choose to go this route, make sure to opt for a trusted platform, or else you may end up installing a harmful file with malware.You will have to delete the Google Messages app from your phone and turn off auto updates before installing an old APK. Ideally, you should download a version that's months old. After you install an old version and verify that RCS is working, go to the Play Store and update Google Messages.The usual troubleshooting steps, such as clearing carrier services and factory reset, don't seem to be working, so downgrading to an older version is probably your best bet for getting RCS to work.One downside to this is that you may miss out on the features that were rolled out recently, but given Google is aware of the problem, you won't have to be without them for long.