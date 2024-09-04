Cryptic teaser from a Dubai retailer possibly hints at a 'Coffee' iPhone 16 Pro color
The iPhone 16 series is getting now closer and closer to an official release, scheduled to be unveiled on September 9 during an "It's Glowtime" Apple event. Although Apple is pretty strict with leaks and getting your hands on a leak about the iPhone 16 phones is tough, some people were able to leak details about the iPhone 16 phones (and these have been in the online space for months now).
The color, if true, would be a dark brown color similar to the deep brown of coffee. It seems a strange choice to go for such a color, and that's the second reason I doubt this, but of course, these are just speculations at this point.
The iPhone 16 series is rumored to sport a plethora of colors (we'll see which rumors turn out to be true pretty soon). Rumored colors for the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus include Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Green, Blue (or Purple), Yellow, and Red, and for the Pro-branded models, we have 'Desert Titanium', Black, Silver, and White.
I personally am included to believe that a "Coffee" color will not join the color palette for this year's iPhones, but this teaser seems pretty confident. Of course, it may just be fake, and we've had some fake iPhone 16 leaks in recent weeks (including a fake but very convincing iPhone 16 event invite). Whether or not it ends up being true will be known quite soon, so stay tuned!
The iPhone 16 colors have also been leaked. Now, a Dubai consumer electronics retailer called Sharaf DG could have leaked another color for the iPhone 16 series in a video teaser. Of course, the teaser doesn't say anything about this being a color for one (or more) of the models, so don't take it too seriously. The teaser could be interpreted as a new "Coffee" color that may be coming to the iPhone 16 Pro.
Has a DUBAI tech retailer just leaked / teased us with a look at the color + camera update of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max?— EMKWAN (@emkwan) September 2, 2024
This was posted moments ago on their official Facebook account. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ku1Ax6VaZ7
So far, no other leakers or tipsters have shared anything about a "Coffee" color for the lineup, so I'm more on the doubtful side. However, the video seems pretty confident about such a color. The teaser shows a cup of coffee, and upon getting closer (zooming in) it shows the iPhone 16 Pro camera bump (probably). In the end, the teaser states "Stay Tuned".
It is also possible that the teaser hints at enhanced zoom, as it zooms in. The camera bump that's shown looks exactly like the iPhone 15 Pro camera.
The teaser doesn't give any other information about the upcoming flagship series by Apple.
