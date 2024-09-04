Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Cryptic teaser from a Dubai retailer possibly hints at a 'Coffee' iPhone 16 Pro color

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Unofficial render of the iPhone 16 series.
The iPhone 16 series is getting now closer and closer to an official release, scheduled to be unveiled on September 9 during an "It's Glowtime" Apple event. Although Apple is pretty strict with leaks and getting your hands on a leak about the iPhone 16 phones is tough, some people were able to leak details about the iPhone 16 phones (and these have been in the online space for months now).

The iPhone 16 colors have also been leaked. Now, a Dubai consumer electronics retailer called Sharaf DG could have leaked another color for the iPhone 16 series in a video teaser. Of course, the teaser doesn't say anything about this being a color for one (or more) of the models, so don't take it too seriously. The teaser could be interpreted as a new "Coffee" color that may be coming to the iPhone 16 Pro.


So far, no other leakers or tipsters have shared anything about a "Coffee" color for the lineup, so I'm more on the doubtful side. However, the video seems pretty confident about such a color. The teaser shows a cup of coffee, and upon getting closer (zooming in) it shows the iPhone 16 Pro camera bump (probably). In the end, the teaser states "Stay Tuned".

It is also possible that the teaser hints at enhanced zoom, as it zooms in. The camera bump that's shown looks exactly like the iPhone 15 Pro camera.

The color, if true, would be a dark brown color similar to the deep brown of coffee. It seems a strange choice to go for such a color, and that's the second reason I doubt this, but of course, these are just speculations at this point.

Recommended Stories
The teaser doesn't give any other information about the upcoming flagship series by Apple.

The iPhone 16 series is rumored to sport a plethora of colors (we'll see which rumors turn out to be true pretty soon). Rumored colors for the base iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus include Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Green, Blue (or Purple), Yellow, and Red, and for the Pro-branded models, we have 'Desert Titanium', Black, Silver, and White.

I personally am included to believe that a "Coffee" color will not join the color palette for this year's iPhones, but this teaser seems pretty confident. Of course, it may just be fake, and we've had some fake iPhone 16 leaks in recent weeks (including a fake but very convincing iPhone 16 event invite). Whether or not it ends up being true will be known quite soon, so stay tuned!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon Prime members can get the OnePlus 12R high-ender at an astoundingly low price right now
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners
Amazon is selling all Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 models with gift cards as deal sweeteners

Latest News

ChatGPT will reportedly be getting eight more voices and the ability to change intonation
ChatGPT will reportedly be getting eight more voices and the ability to change intonation
The exciting Nothing Ear with ChatGPT are back at their best price on Amazon for a limited time
The exciting Nothing Ear with ChatGPT are back at their best price on Amazon for a limited time
We might be saying goodbye to these Apple devices as soon as next week
We might be saying goodbye to these Apple devices as soon as next week
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV now offers its lowest price of the season
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV now offers its lowest price of the season
TicWatch Pro 5 series finally receiving Wear OS 4 updates
TicWatch Pro 5 series finally receiving Wear OS 4 updates
DIRECTV customers lose access to Disney’s ABC, ESPN, more channels
DIRECTV customers lose access to Disney’s ABC, ESPN, more channels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless