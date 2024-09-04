Cryptic teaser from a Dubai retailer possibly hints at a 'Coffee' iPhone 16 Pro color

iPhone 16

Has a DUBAI tech retailer just leaked / teased us with a look at the color + camera update of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max?



This was posted moments ago on their official Facebook account. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ku1Ax6VaZ7 — EMKWAN (@emkwan) September 2, 2024





So far, no other leakers or tipsters have shared anything about a "Coffee" color for the lineup, so I'm more on the doubtful side. However, the video seems pretty confident about such a color. The teaser shows a cup of coffee, and upon getting closer (zooming in) it shows the iPhone 16 Pro camera bump (probably). In the end, the teaser states "Stay Tuned".









It is also possible that the teaser hints at enhanced zoom, as it zooms in. The camera bump that's shown looks exactly like the iPhone 15 Pro camera.

