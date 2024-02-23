Cricket launches new iPhone and Android smartphone deals

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Cricket Wireless kicked off its tax time phone sale at the beginning of the month and promised to refresh the list with new phones as we near the end of tax season. This week the carrier revealed a new set of deals for iPhone and Android smartphones, which will be available for a limited time.

Starting today, customers who activate a new line of service or switch to Cricket’s $60 per month Unlimited voice plan can enjoy savings on the following phones:


These deals will be available until April 4, but Cricket says that we should expect new deals until the end of its tax season sale. In case none of the deals above seem appealing to you, we’ll be sharing all the new deals launched by Cricket in the coming days, so stay tuned for more information.

In related news, Cricket customers are getting some interesting benefits. Here is what’s always available at Cricket, regardless of the limited time deals the carrier offers:

  • 4 Lines for $100 per month on the carrier’s $55 per month Unlimited Plan.
  • Streaming MAX with ads included for customers on Cricket’s $60 per month Unlimited Plan.
  • Cricket customers receive a $20 initial bonus investment to their Acorns account for signing up. Plus pay your Cricket bills with the card linked to Acorns and Cricket will add $1 to your Acorns account each month.
  • The tryCricket app gives customers with an eligible iOS device a chance to experience Cricket’s network with a 14-day trial at no cost or commitment.

Keep in mind that Cricket may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy, even if you signed up for the carrier’s Unlimited Plan.

