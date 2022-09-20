Qualify for this deal and Cricket can get an iPhone in your hands for $29.99

Hear that chirping in the background? Summer might be officially over in a couple of days, but Cricket is still making noise. Think that sentence is grammatically incorrect? No, because we are writing about Cricket, the AT&T -owned pre-paid wireless company. Cricket and AT&T Pre-paid just announced some sweet deals on certain iPhone models, and phones from other beloved manufacturers including Samsung and Motorola

Pick up an iPhone for only $29.99 if you take Cricket up on this deal







As far as Cricket is concerned, you can pick up the 64GB second-generation iPhone SE (2020) for only $29.99 when you switch to Cricket and subscribe to a plan costing at least $60 per month. For just $99.99, you can pick up the 128GB version of the iPhone SE (2020) if you meet the same condition.





If Android is your thing, you can get the following handsets free when you switch to Cricket and sign up for a $60/month plan:



