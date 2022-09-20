Qualify for this deal and Cricket can get an iPhone in your hands for $29.99
Hear that chirping in the background? Summer might be officially over in a couple of days, but Cricket is still making noise. Think that sentence is grammatically incorrect? No, because we are writing about Cricket, the AT&T-owned pre-paid wireless company. Cricket and AT&T Pre-paid just announced some sweet deals on certain iPhone models, and phones from other beloved manufacturers including Samsung and Motorola.
Pick up an iPhone for only $29.99 if you take Cricket up on this deal
As far as Cricket is concerned, you can pick up the 64GB second-generation iPhone SE (2020) for only $29.99 when you switch to Cricket and subscribe to a plan costing at least $60 per month. For just $99.99, you can pick up the 128GB version of the iPhone SE (2020) if you meet the same condition.
Second-generation Apple iPhone SE can be yours for as little as $29.99 at Cricket
If Android is your thing, you can get the following handsets free when you switch to Cricket and sign up for a $60/month plan:
- Samsung Galaxy A03s (normally $119.99).
- Moto G Pure (normally $109.99).
- Cricket Dream 5G (normally $189.99).
So as Jerry Seinfeld might have said, "What's the deal with the iPhone 14 series?" The deal is that all four newly released iPhone 14 models are now available for Cricket customers to buy.
AT&T Pre-paid has its own iPhone deals with these available in-store only:
- Apple iPhone SE (2020)-$99.99 (save $100, requires a new line of service on any monthly plan with autopay plus tax).
- Apple iPhone 11-$199.99 (save $200, requires a new line of service on any monthly plan with autopay plus tax).
Android fans can grab a new handset for as low as $19.99 from AT&T Prepaid
How would you like to spend $19.99 for a brand-new Android phone? Here are two more deals from AT&T Prepaid. The Moto G Pure and the Moto G Play are usually $119.99 each. Add a new line of service on any monthly plan with autopay plus tax, and either phone is only $59.99. But here's where the big savings come in. If you port over a number on an unlimited plan plus tax, the price of either handset plummets to $19.99.
There are similar deals for other Android phones:
Samsung Galaxy A03s (normally $139.99):
$39.99 (port over a number on an unlimited plan plus tax).
$69.99 (add a new line of service on any monthly plan with autopay plus tax).
Samsung Galaxy A13 (reg $189.99) and the AT&T Radiant Max 5G (reg $189.99):
$69.99 (port over a number on an unlimited plan plus tax)
$94.99 (add a new line of service on any monthly plan with autopay plus tax)
Moto One 5G ace (reg $259.99):
$99.99 (port over a number on an unlimited plan plus tax)
$129.99 (add a new line of service on any monthly plan with autopay plus tax)
Moto G 5G (reg $219.99):
$99.99 (port over a number on an unlimited plan plus tax)
$109.99 (add a new line of service on any monthly plan with autopay plus tax)
In addition, AT&T Prepaid has some deals inside Walmart stores:
Moto G Pure - $19 (Must be activated in-store and purchased w/ a new line of service on any monthly plan plus tax)
Samsung Galaxy A03s - $29 (Must be activated in-store and purchased w/ a new line of service on any monthly plan plus tax)
Samsung Galaxy A13 LTE - $69 (Must be activated in-store and purchased w/ a new line of service on any monthly plan plus tax)
AT&T Radiant Max 5G - $99 (Requires in-store activation plus tax)
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G – $149 (Requires in-store activation plus tax)
Motorola Moto G 5G - $199
Did you say Dynamic Island? How about buying an iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max now!
Regardless if you have traditionally owned an iOS device or an Android handset, Cricket and AT&T Prepaid can put an iPhone in your hand today. And as we've noted, Cricket will sell you one of the four new 2022 iPhone models including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
