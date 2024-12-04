The countdown to Max's password-sharing crackdown begins
Streaming services have been cracking down on password sharing lately, and it was recently reported that Max would be joining the trend. Now, the company has shared more specifics about when this will happen.
A new report reveals that starting next week, Max users will begin receiving notifications about the upcoming password-sharing crackdown. This update was shared by Warner Bros. Discovery's global streaming chief, JB Perrette, during a tech conference.
With so many streaming platforms these days, the cost can really start to pile up if you're trying to catch everything. That's where sharing passwords with friends or family becomes a lifesaver. I mean, for regular users, it's an easy way to save a few bucks. Yet, of course, I understand why companies aren't thrilled about it – they're after more subscribers to boost their revenue.
We will kick off literally in about a week, some very early, gentle messaging. We'll start some early messaging to people who we think are definitely in the higher tier of usage.
– JB Perrette, WBD exec, December 2024
Perrette also pointed out that the filters for detecting password sharing will be "tighter and tighter" as 2025 progresses. This means that even if you're not affected by the initial crackdown, you could still end up getting caught down the road. While this may disappoint many, Max will let you add a member to your account starting in the first quarter of next year.
As I mentioned earlier, Max isn't the first to tighten the screws on password sharing. If you're subscribed to any streaming service (which, let's face it, you likely are), you've probably noticed a growing trend of companies cracking down on sharing. Netflix led the way, then Hulu followed, and not long ago, Disney+ got in on the action, too.
However, maybe they should think about offering more bundle options, or even flexible plans where you could just pay a small fee for that one show you're dying to watch on a specific platform. But hey, I guess I'm just dreaming, right? What's your take on that?
