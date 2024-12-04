Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

The countdown to Max's password-sharing crackdown begins

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
The MAX logo in white on a blue background.
Streaming services have been cracking down on password sharing lately, and it was recently reported that Max would be joining the trend. Now, the company has shared more specifics about when this will happen.

A new report reveals that starting next week, Max users will begin receiving notifications about the upcoming password-sharing crackdown. This update was shared by Warner Bros. Discovery's global streaming chief, JB Perrette, during a tech conference.

We will kick off literally in about a week, some very early, gentle messaging. We'll start some early messaging to people who we think are definitely in the higher tier of usage.

– JB Perrette, WBD exec, December 2024

Perrette also pointed out that the filters for detecting password sharing will be "tighter and tighter" as 2025 progresses. This means that even if you're not affected by the initial crackdown, you could still end up getting caught down the road. While this may disappoint many, Max will let you add a member to your account starting in the first quarter of next year.

As I mentioned earlier, Max isn't the first to tighten the screws on password sharing. If you're subscribed to any streaming service (which, let's face it, you likely are), you've probably noticed a growing trend of companies cracking down on sharing. Netflix led the way, then Hulu followed, and not long ago, Disney+ got in on the action, too.

With so many streaming platforms these days, the cost can really start to pile up if you're trying to catch everything. That's where sharing passwords with friends or family becomes a lifesaver. I mean, for regular users, it's an easy way to save a few bucks. Yet, of course, I understand why companies aren't thrilled about it – they're after more subscribers to boost their revenue.

However, maybe they should think about offering more bundle options, or even flexible plans where you could just pay a small fee for that one show you're dying to watch on a specific platform. But hey, I guess I'm just dreaming, right? What's your take on that?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless