Hulu joins the Netflix trend: The streaming service takes action against password sharing
Streaming services have been cracking down on password sharing, with names like Netflix and Disney Plus taking the lead in recent years. And now, another major platform seems to be hopping on the bandwagon.
According to The Verge, Hulu is making moves to clamp down on password sharing, signaling a shift that could affect friends, family, and freeloaders using its streaming service. The company updated its Terms of Service, prohibiting password sharing beyond "your primary personal residence." Subscribers have been notified that they must comply with the new terms by March 14th, 2024.
Additionally, Hulu is already informing its subscribers about the changes through email notifications, as reported by users on Reddit.
This development is not exactly shocking. Signs were there since Netflix boasted about the success of its password-sharing crackdown, leading to increased signups. Disney CEO Bob Iger also hinted at a similar move, and Disney Plus wasted no time in implementing its own crackdown. Oh, and it is worth noting that Disney is on track to acquire Hulu entirely, and both platforms are gradually merging.
The revised subscriber agreement from Hulu now includes a clear stance on password sharing: “Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.”
However, both the email and the Terms of Service lack details on how Hulu will assess compliance or the speed of potential actions. Yet, Hulu states it will "analyze the use of your account" and retains the right to "limit or terminate access" if it deems a violation of the policy has occurred.
