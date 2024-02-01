Hulu joins the Netflix trend: The streaming service takes action against password sharing

your primary personal residence

Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.



Additionally, Hulu is already informing its subscribers about the changes through email notifications, as reported by users on Reddit.





Streaming services have been cracking down on password sharing, with names like Netflix and Disney Plus taking the lead in recent years. And now, another major platform seems to be hopping on the bandwagon.According to, Hulu is making moves to clamp down on password sharing, signaling a shift that could affect friends, family, and freeloaders using its streaming service. The company updated its Terms of Service, prohibiting password sharing beyond "." Subscribers have been notified that they must comply with the new terms by March 14th, 2024.The revised subscriber agreement from Hulu now includes a clear stance on password sharing: “