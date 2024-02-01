Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Hulu joins the Netflix trend: The streaming service takes action against password sharing

Apps
Hulu joins the Netflix trend: The streaming service takes action against password sharing
Streaming services have been cracking down on password sharing, with names like Netflix and Disney Plus taking the lead in recent years. And now, another major platform seems to be hopping on the bandwagon.

According to The Verge, Hulu is making moves to clamp down on password sharing, signaling a shift that could affect friends, family, and freeloaders using its streaming service. The company updated its Terms of Service, prohibiting password sharing beyond "your primary personal residence." Subscribers have been notified that they must comply with the new terms by March 14th, 2024.

The revised subscriber agreement from Hulu now includes a clear stance on password sharing: “Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.

Additionally, Hulu is already informing its subscribers about the changes through email notifications, as reported by users on Reddit.


However, both the email and the Terms of Service lack details on how Hulu will assess compliance or the speed of potential actions. Yet, Hulu states it will "analyze the use of your account" and retains the right to "limit or terminate access" if it deems a violation of the policy has occurred.

This development is not exactly shocking. Signs were there since Netflix boasted about the success of its password-sharing crackdown, leading to increased signups. Disney CEO Bob Iger also hinted at a similar move, and Disney Plus wasted no time in implementing its own crackdown. Oh, and it is worth noting that Disney is on track to acquire Hulu entirely, and both platforms are gradually merging.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless