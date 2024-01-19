Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Could iPhone 16 finally deliver the 2TB storage option iPhone 15 didn't?

Apple
Today, it seems like the iPhone 16 series' leaks and rumors are cascading down like heavy rain. Recently, we dished out the buzz about the rumored Capture button on the iPhone 16 that could usher in new photography controls. However, as with any early forecast, it might just be a drizzle of speculation, and we'll only know for sure when the day arrives – in this case, when Apple unveils its next iPhone series in the fall.

In a déjà vu moment reminiscent of previous whispers about the iPhone 15 Pro models, leaker Yeux1122 (as reported by 9to5Mac) is now asserting that it's the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max that might be doubling their maximum storage.

In a blog post, the leaker spilled the beans, mentioning, "It is said that a 2TB ultra-large storage version will be released for the first time in the series due to the addition of QLC flash memory" (machine translation).

In the weeks leading up to the iPhone 15 series launch, the same leaker predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would boast up to 2TB of storage – a prophecy that apparently didn't materialize. At that time, no additional details were provided, but the leaker did assert that the intel came from an undisclosed vendor.

Once again, specifics about the source are elusive. However, the mention of using QLC flash memory aligns with prior industry reports. Quad-level NAND flash memory comes at a lower cost compared to the triple-level cell NAND storage currently employed by Apple. This shift would not only trim down Apple's expenses but also enable higher capacity within the same size chip.

For those not in the tech jargon loop, quad-level NAND flash memory (QLC) and triple-level cell NAND storage (TLC) are two types of NAND flash memory found in solid-state drives (SSDs). They differ in the number of bits they can store per cell. QLC can house four bits per cell, while TLC can manage three bits per cell. This means that QLC SSDs can store up to 33% more data than TLC SSDs of the same physical size.

Given the source's so-so track record for accuracy, it is advisable to take this claim with a pinch of skepticism. We'll just have to wait and see how the iPhone 16 series unfolds when Apple takes the wraps off this fall.

