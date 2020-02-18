To combat coronavirus, Samsung borrows from Papa John's playbook





This morning, we also pointed out that Samsung's decision to move some of its production to Vietnam has paid off for the South Korean manufacturer. Simply looking to save some money, Sammy lucked out as the impact of the deadly coronavirus on smartphone production in Vietnam has been "limited." Still, much of Samsung's supply chain is in China so the company will be impacted to some degree by the virus.

















In addition, Samsung has drastically reduced the number of in-store "experimental zones" where consumers can test the latest handsets. For the new Galaxy S20 phones, Samsung has opened only 9 such zones in its stores compared to the 130 that were opened last year in its South Korean stores for the Galaxy Note 10 line.





The coronavirus has forced some handset manufacturers to cancel plans to unveil their latest models. The annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona put on by the GSMA was canceled because of the situation. Xiaomi, for one, was forced to introduce its new flagship via a livestream and other companies like Sony, Oppo and LG were also forced to abandon plans to introduce their new devices at MWC.