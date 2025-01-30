Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Comcast launches ultra-low lag Internet experience for Apple, Meta, and NVIDIA apps

Xfinity
Comcast data center
Comcast announced it’s now rolling out a new, ultra-low lag connectivity experience for its Xfinity Internet customers. The technology will be rolled out in waves, so Xfinity Internet customers will first notice its benefits when they use FaceTime on iOS devices, apps on Meta’s mixed reality headsets, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, or some of the games on Steam Games platform.

The new experience promises to have the latency dramatically reduced to faster than the blink of an eye when using FaceTime on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, apps on Meta’s mixed reality headsets that will support the technology, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, as well as many games on Valve’s Steam games platform.

Our connectivity is the key to unlocking a world of entertainment, sports, news and information and we’re constantly pushing the limits of network innovation to create an experience that exceeds the expanding demands of our customers,” said Emily Waldorf, SVP, Consumer Products, Comcast Connectivity and Platforms.

Comcast says that its low-lag internet experience will expand to any additional content and app providers who choose to take advantage of the new open-standard technology for their own products. The new technology will be available to all Xfinity Internet customers when fully deployed.

Initially tested last year, Comcast’s low-latency technology will expand to cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Philadelphia, Rockville (Maryland) and San Francisco, with more locations to be covered over the next few months.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

