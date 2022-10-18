Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Comcast boosting speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet plans

Wireless service Xfinity
@cosminvasile
Comcast boosting speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet plans
In an attempt to make its internet services more appealing, Comcast announced it’s boosting the speed of more than 20 million customers across the US. Xfinity’s most popular plans are getting some speed enhancements beginning this week, promising to offer customers a much better streaming experience.

The announcement follows Comcast’s launch of the multi-gig network that targets to cover more than 50 million homes and business with 2 Gbps speeds before the end of 2025. If you’re an Xfinity customer and pay for one of Comcast’s popular plans, here is how much your internet speeds will improve after the upgrade:

  • Performance Starter/Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps
  • Performance/Connect More from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps
  • Performance Pro/Fast from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps
  • Blast/Superfast from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps
  • Extreme Pro/Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps

The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12X since 2018, and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will continue to grow. That’s why today, Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across the country,” said Bill Connors, President of Xfinity, Comcast Cable.

The Xfinity Internet service is provided with the help of Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most households. The speed boost doesn’t require digging up yards and it’s Comcast’s first step toward evolving its entire network to 10G.

Comcast offers several Xfinity Internet services that start at $65 per month for 75 Mbps and go up to $300 per month for 6000 Mbps, and these are the prices for those who don’t mind signing 2-year agreements.

Apart from its internet services, Comcast also offers mobile services through Xfinity Mobile. We mention Comcast’s mobile service because they’re strongly tied to its internet offering. All Xfinity Mobile plans come with free unlimited talk and text, but you’ll have to pay for the data.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple has no short-term iPhone Fold launch plans, iPad Fold instead likely coming in 2024
Apple has no short-term iPhone Fold launch plans, iPad Fold instead likely coming in 2024
Netflix doubles down on password sharing with new feature
Netflix doubles down on password sharing with new feature
Investment firm says demand for the basic iPhone 14 is modest and it has evidence of this
Investment firm says demand for the basic iPhone 14 is modest and it has evidence of this
Comcast boosting speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet plans
Comcast boosting speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet plans
Apple admits to SIM bug on iPhone 14 line
Apple admits to SIM bug on iPhone 14 line
T-Mobile's 5G speeds demolished Verizon and AT&T during the third quarter
T-Mobile's 5G speeds demolished Verizon and AT&T during the third quarter

Popular stories

Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless