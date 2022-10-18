Comcast boosting speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet plans
In an attempt to make its internet services more appealing, Comcast announced it’s boosting the speed of more than 20 million customers across the US. Xfinity’s most popular plans are getting some speed enhancements beginning this week, promising to offer customers a much better streaming experience.
“The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12X since 2018, and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will continue to grow. That’s why today, Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across the country,” said Bill Connors, President of Xfinity, Comcast Cable.
Comcast offers several Xfinity Internet services that start at $65 per month for 75 Mbps and go up to $300 per month for 6000 Mbps, and these are the prices for those who don’t mind signing 2-year agreements.
Apart from its internet services, Comcast also offers mobile services through Xfinity Mobile. We mention Comcast’s mobile service because they’re strongly tied to its internet offering. All Xfinity Mobile plans come with free unlimited talk and text, but you’ll have to pay for the data.
The announcement follows Comcast’s launch of the multi-gig network that targets to cover more than 50 million homes and business with 2 Gbps speeds before the end of 2025. If you’re an Xfinity customer and pay for one of Comcast’s popular plans, here is how much your internet speeds will improve after the upgrade:
- Performance Starter/Connect from 50 Mbps to 75 Mbps
- Performance/Connect More from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps
- Performance Pro/Fast from 300 Mbps to 400 Mbps
- Blast/Superfast from 600 Mbps to 800 Mbps
- Extreme Pro/Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast) from 900 Mbps to 1 Gbps
“The number of devices connected in Xfinity households has skyrocketed 12X since 2018, and the need for fast, reliable, and secure Internet will continue to grow. That’s why today, Xfinity is increasing speeds for most of our customers across the country,” said Bill Connors, President of Xfinity, Comcast Cable.
The Xfinity Internet service is provided with the help of Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most households. The speed boost doesn’t require digging up yards and it’s Comcast’s first step toward evolving its entire network to 10G.
Comcast offers several Xfinity Internet services that start at $65 per month for 75 Mbps and go up to $300 per month for 6000 Mbps, and these are the prices for those who don’t mind signing 2-year agreements.
Apart from its internet services, Comcast also offers mobile services through Xfinity Mobile. We mention Comcast’s mobile service because they’re strongly tied to its internet offering. All Xfinity Mobile plans come with free unlimited talk and text, but you’ll have to pay for the data.
Things that are NOT allowed: