The delayed collaborative Apple Music playlist surfaces in iOS 17.3 beta 1





The collaborative Apple Music playlist still might not be available to all iPhone users with an eligible device until 2024 when the final version of iOS 17 .3 beta 1, the feature is available now. Whether Apple keeps the collaborative Apple Music playlist on the final version of the update is unknown. Heck, Apple could even decide to remove it from iOS 17 .3 beta 2. The collaborative Apple Music playlist still might not be available to all iPhone users with an eligible device until 2024 when the final version of iOS 17 .3 is released. But for those who install.3 beta 1, the feature is available now. Whether Apple keeps the collaborative Apple Music playlist on the final version of the update is unknown. Heck, Apple could even decide to remove it from.3 beta 2.





By default, only the person who created the playlist, which is the device owner, will be able to add songs to the playlist. However, the feature will allow the device owner to make a change in settings that will allow others to decide what the tunes on the playlist should be and in which order they should play. And if someone out there is sick of a particular tune on the playlist, it can be removed.









Settings > General > Software Update and you'll see a line on top of the screen for Beta Updates. Tap on that line and press on iOS 17 public beta and you will receive the update. Still, if you'd like to check it out while you can now, you can join the Apple Beta Program by going to beta.apple.com, or by clicking on this link . Sign up for the Beta program and once you do, go toand you'll see a line on top of the screen for Beta Updates. Tap on that line and press onpublic beta and you will receive the update.



